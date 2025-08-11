Cold Chain Technologies to eliminate 82 jobs at HQ in Massachusetts

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is eliminating 82 positions at its headquarters in Franklin, Massachusetts, according to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) report.

The company is shifting some of its operations from Massachusetts to sites in Fort Worth, Texas, and Lebanon, Tennessee, a spokesperson told Fierce.

"Employees in affected positions have been notified that their jobs are at risk of being eliminated," CCT said in a statement. "We have begun a process of engaging with affected employees to provide support, explore available opportunities and ensure a fair and respectful transition."

CCT, which was established in 1967, provides thermal packaging and digital monitoring for the shipment of temperature-sensitive material, primarily serving the life sciences industry. Its clients include life science manufacturers, specialty pharmacies and logistics providers.

Los Angeles-based private equity firm Aurora Capital Partners acquired CCT in 2019 to help fuel its growth potential.

The layoffs will be effective in the final three months of this year, according to the WARN report.

"The above decision does not impact the corporate office in Franklin or the related staff," the company added. "The offices, labs and related infrastructure will remain; only the manufacturing and distribution operations will be impacted with this change. We are committed to our long-term role as an employer in the Franklin region."

Overall, the company's website lists six facilities in the U.S., along with international sites in Brazil, Singapore, Panama and Uruguay and two locations in The Netherlands.

In March, to increase its presence in Asia, CCT bought out Australia-based Global Cold Chain Solutions. It was CCT’s fifth acquisition since the Aurora Capital buyout.

Elsewhere, shipping and logistics giant DHL Group in April announced it was earmarking 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to bolster its cold chain supply operations over the next five years in order to meet growing demand from the biopharma industry.