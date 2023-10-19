CMIC, Rutgers link up to establish advanced manufacturing center in New Jersey

CMIC USA, a unit of one of Japan’s oldest and and biggest contract manufacturers, has linked up with Rutgers University to develop a center in New Jersey focused on advanced pharmaceutical production.

The center will be located at CMIC’s 224,000-square foot facility in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Tokyo-based CMIC, which established its U.S. unit in 2001, chose to partner with Rutgers because of the university's background in pharmaceutical research through its Center for Structured Organic Particulate Systems, the company said in a release.

Financial details and information about the center's opening date weren’t disclosed.

However, during the announcement at CMIC's headquarters in Tokyo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the partnership is expected to “double the number of jobs at the new Cranberry facility in the future.”

Globally, CMIC Group operates facilities in the U.S., Japan and Asia with more than 7,000 employees.