CDMO Sterling Pharma continues buying spree with former Alcami ingredients plant pickup

For contract drug manufacturers with global aspirations, establishing a presence in both the U.S. and abroad is an increasingly common goal. That's certainly the story for U.K.-based Sterling Pharma, which is fleshing out its stateside offerings with the purchase of an established ingredients plant.

Sterling has acquired Alcami's former active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Germantown, Wisconsin, as the company aims to beef up in the U.S., Sterling said Wednesday.

Sterling's Germantown buyout is the small-molecule API maker's latest move in an investment drive worth $46 million over the last four years, Sterling said in a release. The plant will come with "specialist expertise" in technologies that include cryogenic reactions and plant-scale hydrogenation or the process of adding molecular hydrogen to another compound.

A Sterling spokesperson could not be reached for comment by press time.

