CDMO startup INCOG Bio nears completion of injectables plant in Indiana

INCOG BioPharma Services, a CDMO startup focused on manufacturing sterile injectables, is nearing completion of its facility in Fishers, Indiana.

The 90,000-square-foot facility, previously reported to cost about $60 million, is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter this year. INCOG expects to begin offering development, analytical testing, stability studies cold chain storage services by the end of the first quarter.

When first announced in 2020, the company said it expected to create 150 new jobs by 2024.

“This site enables us to accelerate and scale operations for our customers to supply biopharmaceutical products to patients across vial syringe and cartridge manufacturing platforms,” Alex Haig, vice president of operations, said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled explosive global growth in sterile injectable capacity to help meet the immediate needs to produce vaccines. Major drug companies like Pfizer and Moderna, plus CDMOs like Catalent and Lonza, have announced plans to expand their manufacturing operations.

Smaller organizations have also jumped on the bandwagon. For instance, a year ago, Civica announced it would spend $124.5 million to build a sterile injectable manufacturing site in Petersburg, Virginia.