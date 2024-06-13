CDMO Siegfried expands US footprint with acquisition of Wisconsin facility

Siegfried has inked a deal to acquire Curia Global’s early-phase manufacturing site in Grafton, Wisconsin, in a move that expands the Swiss CDMO’s reach in the U.S. and its ability to offer a wider range of services.

The sale comes a little more than two months after Siegfried’s chief executive was poached by rival Lonza.

Although financial details of the facility purchase from Curia weren’t disclosed, the sale is expected to wrap up by July 1 and is being financed from existing company funds, Siegfried said in a June 12 press release.

The Wisconsin facility specializes in early-phase development and manufacturing services and employs more than 80 workers. Siegfried said it plans to develop the site into a hub for early-phase CDMO services for its global customers, which will include services for projects with highly potent drug ingredients.

“With this acquisition, we enhance our offering with early-stage development services for drug substances and become even more relevant and attractive to our customers,” Reto Suter, Siegfried’s interim CEO and CFO, said in the release. “This transaction will generate attractive opportunities and will further accelerate our growth story.”

Suter is filling in as chief executive after the news broke in early April that 14-year Siegfried veteran Wolfgang Wienand was leaving to take the helm at Swiss compatriot Lonza. Wienand’s role at Lonza is expected to begin this summer.

Lonza experienced several years of leadership fluctuations since Richard Ridinger left the company in early 2019.