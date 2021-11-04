Catalent telegraphs more growth in Indiana with $1.2M land deal: report

Catalent is apparently eyeing more growth at its Bloomington, Indiana, campus, with news the New Jersey-based CDMO recently bought more land in the area for $1.2 million.

The company, which currently produces COVID-19 vaccines at the facility, picked up three areas of land south of its current plant, The Herald Times reported. According to property records cited by the publication, the areas are zoned for “mixed-use employment” and were purchased Oct. 20, and there are currently no plans on file with Bloomington for Catalent’s intentions with the property.

The company “continues to invest in our world-class operations in Bloomington to expand capabilities,” a Catalent spokeswoman told the newspaper. Catalent did not immediately respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for comment.

In a separate deal last year, Catalent shelled out $14 million to purchase a 23,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the area from AB BioTechnologies. The Bloomington facility currently occupies about 1 million square feet.

Catalent has said it expects to hire between 500 and 600 more employees at the Bloomington site by the end of the year due to increased demand for its products including COVID-19 vaccines.

Last year, the CDMO giant announced it would pump $50 million into the site’s fill line as part of its push to scale up production of COVID-19 vaccines. The company also produces Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at the Bloomington facility.