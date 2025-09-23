Catalent moves into new global HQ as Novo sale nears one-year anniversary

Catalent cut the ribbon on its new global corporate headquarters in Florida as the CDMO giant nears the anniversary of its sale to Novo Nordisk.

The new HQ in downtown Tampa, Florida, is part of the company’s expansion strategy in the Sunshine State where it has had a presence for nearly a half-century, the company said in a Sept. 22 release.

The CDMO runs a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in nearby St. Petersburg, Florida, that is its primary softgel development and manufacturing site for North America.

“The opening of our new global headquarters in Tampa is an important milestone that reflects our aspirations for continued growth and recognizes our heritage as an organization built on innovation, service excellence and integrity,” Alessandro Maselli, Catalent president and chief executive, said in the release.

Catalent, which had been based in New Jersey since 2007, telegraphed the move earlier this year when it said it would relocate from its previous global headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey, and open a corporate office in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The debut of the new headquarters comes almost a year after it was acquired by Novo Holdings, which operates under Novo Nordisk’s owner the Novo Nordisk Foundation, as part of a $16.5 billion deal finalized last December.

The Novo deal came after Catalent began to struggle in 2023 as revenues waned post COVID-19 much faster than expected. That year, the CDMO was forced to delay earnings reports three times after the company said at the time it was experiencing “productivity issues” and high costs at three major production sites—Harmans, Maryland; Bloomington, Indiana; and Brussels.

Just this August, Catalent let go of 350 workers at its gene therapy manufacturing division in Baltimore that the company attributed to “an unexpected shift in demand” from one of its customers.