BioPure set to add 120 jobs at newly completed UK manufacturing site

BioPure, a subsidiary of Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, debuted its expanded manufacturing facility at Dunsbury Park near Portsmouth in the U.K.

BioPure designs and develops bioprocessing fluid path components for the pharmaceutical industry.

Production at the 120,000-square-foot facility is expected to begin by March 2022, Contract Pharma reports. Construction on the site began in 2019 with the aim of providing additional capacity.

The plant will create 120 new positions on top of BioPure's current 232 employees.

“With demand for our products increasing year on year, we’re thrilled to get the key to our new facility,” Steve Feasey, BioPure’s manager director, said in a statement.