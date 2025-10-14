BioNTech's African mRNA vaccine production push gets EU funding boost

As BioNTech works to establish a production footprint for mRNA vaccines in Africa, two EU groups have offered financial backing to the company's efforts.

The European Commission pledged a 35 million euro ($40 million) grant and the European Investment Bank offered a potential loan of up to 60 million euros ($69 million) to help build out BioNTech’s manufacturing facility in Kigali, Rwanda, the two agencies said in an Oct. 13 press release.

BioNTech shipped its first BioNTainer—a modular mini factory built from shipping containers—to the Kigali site back in 2023 amid its efforts to get the site up and running.

The project originally targeted large-scale production of COVID vaccines to serve the continent, but the effort now includes a vision to produce mRNA vaccines "for diseases that matter most to Africa," according to the European Investment Bank's release, such as malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and mpox.

When completed, the Kigali facility could become the first on the continent to start churning out mRNA vaccines designed to meet local needs.

Under terms of the new funding, BioNTech will get an initial 13 million euro payment as part of the 35 million euro grant, with additional disbursements attached to future milestones. It also has the option to draw on the 60 million euros from the investment bank.

“This manufacturing site is about empowering Africa with the tools and expertise to tackle health challenges independently,” Karl Nehammer, a vice president with the European Investment Bank, said in a statement. “By working with BioNTech and the European Commission, we’re supporting a future where vaccines are produced in Africa, for Africa.”

Last year, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) committed up to $145 million to support the project as part of joint efforts to establish an “end-to-end vaccine ecosystem” to better prepare Africa for potential future epidemics and pandemics.

“We recognize that the challenges in global health are too vast for any single entity to solve alone,” Sierk Poetting, Ph.D., BioNTech’s chief operating officer, said in this week's release. “The support by the European Commission, European Investment Bank and CEPI are an important contribution to the joint efforts of advancing and strengthening the implementation of a local mRNA vaccine ecosystem—covering the spectrum from clinical trials to commercial production.”