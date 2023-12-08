BioNTech lays out plan to build clinical-stage manufacturing site in Australia

BioNTech has firmed up its plans in Australia, signing a multi-year partnership with the state of Victoria to research, develop and manufacture new mRNA medicines, with the goal of treating up to 4,000 cancer patients—in clinical trials or with authorized therapies—over a ten-year period in the region.

BioNTech will build its research and clinical-stage manufacturing site at LaTrobe University’s Melbourne campus, breaking ground next year. At the site, the drugmaker will employ its mobile, digitally enabled modular manufacturing units, BioNTainers. One will manufacture mRNA and formulated drugs. A second unit will handle fill-finish, the company said.

During a press event Friday morning at the planned site, government officials also announced that Victoria will build the Centre for AI in Medical Innovation (CAMI) next door to BioNTech’s site, which will develop artificial intelligence innovations and provide pathway opportunities for researchers and students.

The agreement builds on a letter of intent the company signed with Victoria in October of 2022.

“This partnership means more mRNA expertise in our state, more treatments for people with hard-to-treat cancers and 1,200 local jobs,” Victorian premier Jacinta Allan said at the press event, which included BioNTech’s chief operating officer Sierk Poetting.

BioNTech also will set up an mRNA innovation center in Melbourne. The company added that it will identify mRNA-focused research projects from academia and the biotech industry and help transition them into clinical-stage development.

With the success of its Pfizer-partnered COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, BioNTech has taken its growth ambitions worldwide. Last year, the company broke ground on a site in Kigali, Rwanda, which is due to come online next year. BioNTech also plans BioNTainer setups in South Africa and Senegal.

“BioNTech’s vision is to translate science into survival,” CEO Ugur Sahin, M.D., said in a release. “The State of Victoria is one of the leading life sciences hubs in the Asia Pacific region, and we are looking forward to strengthening its cutting-edge research and development.”