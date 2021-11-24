BeiGene plans to spend 'several hundred million dollars' on initial build-out of landmark US site

When BeiGene this summer laid out plans to build a "flagship" U.S. manufacturing and R&D site in New Jersey, the company kept its planned investment amount under wraps. As the project proceeds, the company now says it plans to spend hundreds of millions during the initial phase of construction.

China-based BeiGene, which focuses on the production of treatments for cancer and other diseases, is building a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing campus and clinical R&D facility on 42 acres in Hopewell, New Jersey. This week, the company said it plans to “invest several hundred million dollars” during the build-out.

The project calls for a 400,000-square-foot building for commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing that will include up to 16,000 liters of biologics capacity. Construction is set to begin next year and be complete by late 2023 or in 2024, BeiGene said. The site features more than 1 million square feet of land available for development.

BeiGene plans to hire hundreds of workers in various roles at the site.

This summer, BeiGene unveiled plans to buy the 42-acre site and build a large manufacturing and R&D site there. Tuesday, the company said the deal for the land had closed. The company is still working to finalize the development plans with local authorities.

“With this property acquisition, we plan to establish a flagship manufacturing and clinical R&D center in the U.S. to diversify our global supply chain,” John Oyler, co-founder, chair and CEO of BeiGene, said in a statement.

Aside from its planned U.S. operations, BeiGene operates a biologics site in Guangzhou, China, and a small-molecule factory in Suzhou. The company also has manufacturing collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Catalent.