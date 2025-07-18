Bain Capital, Botanic move ahead with MA manufacturing facility designed to serve multiple biotechs

Bain Capital and Botanic Properties have broken ground on a unique biomanufacturing facility in Bedford, Mass., which is designed to house multiple companies operating separately in highly regulated manufacturing suites.

The Bain and Botanic joint venture is dubbed GenesisM. The platform is designed to meet the “clinical and commercial manufacturing needs” of life science tenants, the partners said in a July 17 press release.

Back in May, Bain and Botanic spent $26 million to acquire the property from Fujifilm Recording Media. The 15-acre site will house the 154,000-square-foot biotech hub, which will be ready for tenant fit-out as early as the second quarter of next year, the companies said.

“We are proud to advance our mission of delivering flexible, capital-efficient biomanufacturing facilities that help companies bring innovative therapies to market faster and more efficiently,” Joshua Zinns, Botanic’s managing principal, said in a statement.

In 2023, Bain Capital Real Estate and Botanic formed GenesisM. While Boston-based Bain Capital is one of the world’s largest private investment firms, Botanic is a nine-year-old real estate investment firm focused on the life science industry. In 2018, Bain established its real estate unit, which has developed more than 7 million square feet of life science-related facilities.

One of the keys to the GenesisM model, the companies said, is Botanic’s Enhanced Core design for cGMP biomanufacturing. GenesisM is focused on providing facilities that “streamline operations with a cost-effective, infrastructure-ready approach, with the aim of adding efficiency and supporting expedited tenant growth and speed to market.”

The facility is "strategically" located, the companies said, along the Route 3 corridor, known for its cluster of life science, manufacturing and tech companies. It is 20 miles northwest of Cambridge's life sciences innovation hub, Kendall Square.

“We developed the strategy for GenesisM to support biomanufacturing tenants struggling with high capital costs, long construction timelines and lack of access to purpose-built biomanufacturing space at the right scale for their needs,” Joe Marconi, a partner at Bain Capital, said in a May statement.