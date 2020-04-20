Avet recalls tetracycline antibiotic capsules on low-potency fears

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Avet will pull its tetracycline capsules off U.S. shelves on low dissolution concerns. (Getty)

For patients taking generic antibiotics, adequate potency levels can mean the difference between a quick recovery and a trip to the hospital. But what happens if that potency isn't up to snuff? Manufacturer Avet Pharmaceuticals doesn't want to find out.

Avet has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of tetracycline antibiotic capsules marketed under the Heritage Pharmaceuticals brand because of low dissolution levels.

The recalled lots of 250- and 500-milligram capsules were distributed between August and March, the FDA said. So far, the drugmaker has not received any adverse event reports or complaints.

Free Amazon Webinar

Performing end to end real-world evidence generation in the cloud with traceability and transparency- a Sanofi journey

In this webinar you will hear about Sanofi’s journey and experience in building an industrialized big data & analytics platform in the cloud that handles billions of rows of RWD data with complete data traceability, security, and supports both traditional and advanced analytics for day to day evidence generation (RWE).

The FDA warned that low levels of dissolution in the body could limit the drug's ability to fight off serious infections like pneumonia, potentially leading to the progression of the infection or death.

RELATED: Amneal yanks ulcer drug off U.S. shelves on fears of carcinogen contamination

Read more on
voluntary recall antibiotics Heritage Pharmaceuticals U.S. FDA

Suggested Articles

opdivo
Pharma

BMS' Opdivo-Yervoy combo helps mesothelioma patients live longer

BMS' Opdivo-Yervoy combo is awaiting big decisions in non-small cell lung cancer, but in the meantime, it’s making its mark in a smaller indication.

by Carly Helfand
Ultomiris
Pharma

Alexion preps phase 3 study of Ultomiris in severe COVID-19

Rare-disease drugmaker Alexion is enrolling a phase 3 study of Ultomiris in patients with severe COVID-19.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Stamp with blue ink that says "FDA Approved"
Marketing

Incyte scores FDA nod for rare bile duct cancer therapy Pemazyre

Incyte scored an FDA nod Friday for Pemazyre, the first FGFR-inhibitor for a form or advanced cholangiocarcinoma that can't be treated with surgery.

by Kyle Blankenship