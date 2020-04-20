Avet recalls tetracycline antibiotic capsules on low-potency fears

For patients taking generic antibiotics, adequate potency levels can mean the difference between a quick recovery and a trip to the hospital. But what happens if that potency isn't up to snuff? Manufacturer Avet Pharmaceuticals doesn't want to find out.

Avet has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of tetracycline antibiotic capsules marketed under the Heritage Pharmaceuticals brand because of low dissolution levels.

The recalled lots of 250- and 500-milligram capsules were distributed between August and March, the FDA said. So far, the drugmaker has not received any adverse event reports or complaints.

Free Amazon Webinar Performing end to end real-world evidence generation in the cloud with traceability and transparency- a Sanofi journey In this webinar you will hear about Sanofi’s journey and experience in building an industrialized big data & analytics platform in the cloud that handles billions of rows of RWD data with complete data traceability, security, and supports both traditional and advanced analytics for day to day evidence generation (RWE). Register Now

The FDA warned that low levels of dissolution in the body could limit the drug's ability to fight off serious infections like pneumonia, potentially leading to the progression of the infection or death.

RELATED: Amneal yanks ulcer drug off U.S. shelves on fears of carcinogen contamination