Automation, decentralization and the future of CAR-Ts: Advancements in cell & gene therapy manufacturing (Part III)

This week’s episode of “The Top Line,” is the final part of a three-part series diving into the latest advancements in cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

In this episode, Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner is joined by Bruce Levine, Ph.D., who is the co-inventor of Kymriah and the Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy at the University of Pennsylvania. He’s also joined by executives from CGT technology provider ScaleReady and regenerative cell therapy developer CellProthera.

They dive into novel production approaches discussed earlier in this series, with a special focus on CAR-T therapies.

