Australia's Noumed Pharma breaks ground on $65M manufacturing plant

Noumed Pharma, an Australian generics drug manufacturer, broke ground on a 100 million Australian dollar ($65.3 million) production facility that is expected to create 180 jobs when completed.

The new facility is under construction outside of Adelaide, Australia, on a 43,000-square-meter site and will have a production floor of 26,000 square meters, according to a Feb. 22 press release. The project represents the company’s first production facility in the country.

“By coming back into Australia, current and future clients can have the comfort that many of their products are being made in South Australia,” Mark Thulborne, Noumed's managing director, said in the release. “This means a shorter lead time to their shelves and a supplier that can react quickly to their individual needs.”

The site is expected to be completed by 2025.

Plans call for the plant to produce cough mixtures, children’s suspensions and nasal sprays in addition to packing solid dose tablets as part of its first phase of operation. The second phase is expected to allow Noumed to manufacture solid dose tablets.

The Australian government is putting up AU$20 million ($13 million) to help fund the project as part of its 10-year health and medical industries push.