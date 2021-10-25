Arrowhead takes aim at Wisconsin for $250M manufacturing plant: report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on genetic-based drugs for hard-to-treat diseases, is planning to spend $250 million to build a manufacturing campus in the Madison, Wisconsin, area.

Arrowhead, which is a biopharma based in Pasadena, California, is expected to break ground on the 13-acre site this winter, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The project is expected to include an 82,000-square-foot manufacturing building and a three-story building for laboratories and offices.

Manufacturing operations are forecast to be operational by 2024 and would create about 250 new jobs, a spokesperson said.

In June, Arrowhead inked a $40 million deal with Horizon Therapeutics to work on an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) treatment for uncontrolled gout. That deal has the potential to reap Arrowhead up to $660 million if the treatment comes to market.

In unrelated news, the company announced Monday it filed an application for clearance to begin a phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-C2, its RNAi treatment for patients with various complement-mediated diseases.