Aceto's expansion roll continues with buyout of Irish biopharma manufacturer

Aceto continued its aggressive expansion plans with the acquisition of A&C Bio Buffer, marking the company’s sixth acquisition in under a year.

A&C Bio, which is based in Limerick, Ireland, produces biological buffers, process solutions, cleaning solutions and chemical blends for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. A&C Bio used to be part of A&C Group, the global manufacturer of GMP specialty excipients and custom process solutions Aceto snapped up in April.

Financial terms of the A&C Bio deal weren’t disclosed.

“A&C Bio Buffer is a natural add-on to our acquisition of A&C and aligns with our commitments to the biopharmaceutical space,” Gilles Cottier, CEO of Aceto, said in a statement. “It is a nimble, highly customer-centric organization serving some of the top biopharmaceutical manufacturers in Europe.”

Since late last year, Aceto has picked up Oregon-based CDMO Cascade Chemistry, New York-based distributor Finar Limited and specialty materials makers Bioreagent and IsleChem.

RELATED: Judge rules Aceto can supply drugs to VA with APIs made overseas

Aceto, like many other manufacturers in the industry, has been on a buying and building spree bolstered by their roles in supplying raw materials for COVID-19 vaccines.

Based in Port Washington, New York, Aceto's operations span nearly a dozen countries including the U.S., China, India and Germany.