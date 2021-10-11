Timber posts data on topical Accutane, readies for pivotal trial

Timber Pharmaceuticals has posted midphase trial data on its topical Accutane treatment for the rough, dry and scaly skin of congenital ichthyosis patients, setting it up to start a pivotal study next year.

Systemic isotretinoin, the active ingredient in Accutane, is already used to treat ichthyosis. Patagonia Pharmaceuticals created a topical formulation that is designed to minimize systemic absorption of the drug, which is subject to a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy because of side effects when it is given systemically. Having picked up rights to the formulation for $50,000 upfront, Timber has now released data from a phase 2 trial.

Investigators randomized 33 patients with moderate-to-severe congenital ichthyosis aged nine years and up to apply one of two concentrations of TMB-001 or placebo twice a day for 12 weeks. At the end of the treatment period, 64% of patients on high-concentration TMB-001 had experienced a 50% or greater improvement on a visual index of disease severity—the primary endpoint—compared to 33% of their peers in the control cohort.

Timber CEO John Koconis hailed the trial as a success. “The study was not powered or intended to show statistical significance, but we demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy with a favorable safety profile that support the continued development of our lead product candidate,” Koconis said in a statement.

The nominal p value for the primary endpoint was 0.17. TMB-001 performed better in a per-protocol analysis, in which all subjects on the high dose had a 50% or greater improvement, but researchers usually use the more conservative intention-to-treat approach that includes all randomized patients.

Timber presented both types of analysis of a secondary endpoint that looked at the proportion of patients who experienced a two grade or greater improvement in Investigator Global Assessment. As with the primary endpoint, there was a big difference between the two analyses, with all subjects in the per-protocol dataset meeting the endpoint versus 55% of the intention-to-treat population. Only 8% of subjects in the control group experienced a two grade or greater improvement.

The results and limitations of the study leave questions about the efficacy of TMB-001 unanswered. Timber has seen enough to outline plans to answer those questions, though, with talks with the FDA and the start of a phase 3 study on its schedule for the first half of next year.