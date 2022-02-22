Targeting a $300M market, Almirall starts selling 'less greasy' psoriasis cream in the EU

Almirall is about to learn whether its bet on topical plaque psoriasis cream Wynzora will pay off. Having acquired European rights to the product from MC2 Therapeutics last year, Almirall has now begun selling the drug in the U.K., Spain and Germany while preparing to enter other markets.

Wynzora, a topical combination of calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate, won approval on the back of phase 3 trials including a study that generated evidence the aqueous cream therapy has advantages over Leo Pharma’s Daivobet gel formulation of the molecules. Adherence and quality of life are central to Almirall’s argument as to why Wynzora is superior to incumbent products.

“Currently, 73% of patients are not adhering to topical treatments. In view of this worrying lack of adherence to such treatments, Almirall is convinced that this new product, with proven efficacy and a patient-friendly formulation, will mark a turning point by improving psoriasis patients' satisfaction thanks to its less greasy formulation," Almirall CEO Gianfranco Nazzi said in a statement.

Almirall cited the less greasy formulation as the driver of the significantly higher percentage of patients saying the treatment had no effect on their life in the clinical investigation. The feel of the formulation is enabled by MC2’s PAD drug delivery system.

Oil and water creams typically feature levels of emulsifiers, which bind the formulation, that can affect the skin’s protective substances and sting broken skin. PAD is designed to reduce the use of emulsifiers by stabilizing the internal oil phase through encapsulation.

“This cream is a manifestation of the key properties of the novel formulation and drug delivery system PAD Technology. It is formulated with the aspiration to provide fast onset and high efficacy, a favorable safety profile and high convenience and satisfaction by patients in daily routines in a single product. We believe simplicity and adherence is the new efficacy,” MC2 CEO Jesper Lange said in a statement.

Last year, analysts at Jefferies identified the introduction of Wynzora among the upcoming catalysts for Almirall while noting that the initial launch metrics will be scrutinized and that successful execution is needed to “build belief” in the dermatology portfolio. Almirall has previously said the calcipotriene and betamethasone dipropionate segment accounts for approximately 35% of share of volume and annual sales of more than $300 million.