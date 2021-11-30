Seelos eyes chronic ketamine dosing after bagging rights to sublingual candidate

Seelos Therapeutics has secured near-global rights to a sublingual ketamine wafer, agreeing to pay iX Biopharma $9 million upfront to take control of a candidate it envisages unlocking chronic use of the drug.

New York-based Seelos already owns an intranasal formulation of ketamine, SLS-002, that recently entered the second part of a registrational clinical trial in patients with major depression at imminent risk of suicide. The sublingual formulation, now named SLS-003, potentially opens up applications for the chronic dosing of ketamine to treat complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a statement, Seelos CEO Raj Mehra said the formulation may be more suitable for chronic dosing, adding that the current pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic and safety profiles of SLS-003 “suggest a formulation with the potential of being prescribed with less restrictions than current formulations.”

Seelos is paying iX $3.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in restricted shares, as well as committing up to $239 million in development and sales milestone payments, for the chance to put that idea to the test. In return, Seelos will secure the rights to SLS-003 outside of greater China, enough product for the treatment of 400 patients and global rights to other sublingual ketamine wafers.

Having struck the deal, Seelos is now planning to study SLS-003 in the clinic. Seelos is yet to name a lead indication, with CRPS and PTSD sitting alongside chronic neuropathic pain and other psychiatric disorders on the list of conditions that may be amenable to treatment with SLS-003. IX has already run a phase 2 trial in moderate to severe acute pain and received orphan drug designation in CRPS.

The dosage form is designed to disintegrate rapidly when placed under the tongue, resulting in a fast onset of action as the drug molecule is released from the amorphous non-ionic wafer. Through that release mechanism, Seelos aims to expand beyond acute indications, where it is seeking to challenge Johnson & Johnson’s Spravato, and into chronic conditions.