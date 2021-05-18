MDimune inks mRNA vaccine and therapy delivery deal

MDimune has landed a deal to use its cell-derived vesicle platform in the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapies. The deal sees MDimune team up with its Korean compatriot Reyon Pharmaceuticals for a multi-indication collaboration.

Delivery vehicles are critical to the success of mRNA therapies as the nucleic acid needs protecting from degradation and guiding into cells to trigger protein production. Reyon has identified MDimune as a partner that can help it overcome the delivery challenge, prompting it to ink a deal to work on a mRNA vaccine against an unnamed virus and an mRNA treatment for a rare genetic disorder.

Multiple groups are studying the use of exosomes as delivery vehicles for mRNA. MDimune is pitching its cell-derived vesicles as alternatives that “have previously demonstrated their therapeutic potentials with far greater productivity” compared to exosomes.

MDimune will apply its BioDrone platform technology to the projects and take the lead on the engineering of cell-derived vesicles capable of encapsulating mRNA cargo as well as on the demonstration of initial efficacy and manufacturing and material supply.

Reyon, which will take charge of preclinical and early clinical studies, has secured the global license to use BioDrone in the targeted areas. If the programs show promise, the partners will seek opportunities for commercialization and licensing.

“Successful mRNA encapsulation based on MDimune’s BioDrone Platform will provide novel transformative therapies for people suffering from devastating rare genetic disorders,” Reyon CEO Yonghwan Yoo said in a statement.

News of the deal arrives shortly after MDimune disclosed an agreement with Navigo Proteins to study the use of single-chain affinity ligands to mediate the targeting of its extracellular vesicles. That project is aiming to equip the delivery vehicles to target solid tumors.