Fresenius launches ready-to-administer prefilled fentanyl syringe 

Fresenius Kabi has added a fentanyl product to its range of ready-to-administer prefilled syringe. The 1-mL presentation, which Fresenius said is unique on the U.S. market, is designed to cut waste and diversion by reducing the potential for errors.

Like other products in Fresenius’ Simplist range, the fentanyl syringe requires no assembly. Fresenius eliminated assembly steps to streamline point-of-care preparation, reduce the potential for waste and make it easier for healthcare professionals to dispense the prescribed dose. A 2018 study found Simplist is associated with an error rate four times lower than traditional administration practice.

The fentanyl product also has the MicroVault packaging features found on the hydromorphone and morphine products in the Simplist range. Fresenius implemented the features to support the secure dispensing of controlled substances.

Products with MicroVault packaging feature a twist cap to open that comes in perforated shrink wrap to provide evidence of tampering. The cap carries a label that is designed to be easy to read. A hard plastic shell is intended to create diversion deterrence. Fresenius introduced two morphine products with MicroVault packaging last year.

The introductions of the morphine and fentanyl products build on the portfolio Fresenius acquired in its 2016 takeover of BD’s Simplist range. Fresenius acquired the portfolio and associated production plant in North Carolina to expand beyond sterile vials and into the growing prefilled syringe market.

Fresenius is competing against organizations including Pfizer’s sterile injectables business for the fentanyl market. John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA, sees opportunities to set the product apart from the competition.

“The introduction of an exclusive smaller-dose fentanyl injection is an important expansion of our Simplist ready-to-administer prefilled syringe portfolio in line with our commitment to the secure dispensing of controlled substances for the safe delivery of drugs to patients,” Ducker said in a statement.