A closer look at 2023's top biopharma deals and what lies ahead

This week on "The Top Line," we're diving into the details of the spree of big-money biopharma deals in 2023 and examining what that means for this year.

Fierce Pharma Senior Writer Kevin Dunleavy sits down with Cody Powers, a consultant who advises companies on business development and franchise growth strategy, to discuss the reasons behind the numerous high-value deals in 2023, which companies are primed to make major moves this year, and whether the trend of acquiring ADCs and obesity treatments will continue.

