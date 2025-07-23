Genentech eliminates 87 jobs in another round of South San Francisco layoffs

Genentech has executed another round of layoffs, eliminating 87 positions at its headquarters in South San Francisco.

The dismissals, which were filed last week and are effective Sept. 15, were revealed in a California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report. The WARN Act requires employers to provide 60-day notice on layoffs impacting 50 workers or more.

It's at least the fourth wave of job cuts from Genentech in the last 15 months, impacting more than 700 positions at the Roche subsidiary so far. The dismissals come after the company cut 143 jobs in May, according to another WARN report.

Genentech did not respond immediately to a request for more information.

The layoffs follow a 3% workforce reduction, affecting 436 employees, in April of last year, with the company explaining that it was a strategic move designed to “place greater focus on the most-promising molecules in our portfolio.”

Then in August of last year, Genentech revealed a major restructuring initiative that included the closure of the company’s cancer immunology research department. Later that month, the company announced even more layoffs, this time impacting 93 employees in South San Francisco.

Last month, in response to questions about its previous round of layoffs, a Roche spokesperson told Fierce that it anticipates its workforce will “remain stable throughout 2025.”

“We are actively hiring in several areas to advance our most promising molecules and capabilities,” the spokesperson added. “Today, we have over 2,000 open positions across the Roche group.”

In April, parent company Roche let go of 108 workers at its molecular systems division in Santa Clara, California. A few weeks later, the Swiss pharma announced a $50 billion investment into its U.S. operations, including an Indianapolis diagnostics campus, a manufacturing plant in North Carolina and three R&D sites.