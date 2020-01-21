Vaccine researchers kick off work against deadly new coronavirus: CNN

Vaccine researchers have started work on candidates targeting a new coronavirus. (Guschenkova/iStockGettyImages)

As fears over the spread of a new coronavirus grip communities ranging from Washington state to China and beyond, scientists have already started working on vaccine candidates, CNN reports.  

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is taking the “first steps” toward developing a vaccine, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci told the publication. The NIH candidate won’t enter the clinic for a couple months, and a ready-to-use shot is more than a year away, he cautioned.

Further, the Baylor College of Medicine has a program to develop new coronavirus vaccines for SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine, told FiercePharma. In conjunction with NIAID, plus scientists in New York and Shanghai, the team is testing whether the vaccines could protect against the new coronavirus.

The news comes as U.S. officials confirmed the first case in the country Tuesday. In recent weeks, the new virus has caused hundreds of infections and several deaths in China. Other cases have been reported in Japan, Korea and Thailand, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). 

Of 278 confirmed cases, the virus has caused six deaths, WHO says. Fifty-one patients are severely ill, and 12 are in critical condition. 

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that cause sicknesses including the common cold, pneumonia and MERS. The new virus first started spreading in late December in Wuhan, China.

RELATED: Merck's Ervebo, the world's first Ebola shot, wins inaugural approval in EU 

It’s the latest outbreak to spur vaccine researchers to get quickly into gear in recent years. Ebola, Zika and MERS have each caught scientists and health officials off guard as they quickly spread, causing fear and deaths.

Now, Merck has an approved Ebola vaccine, and vaccine candidates for other emerging diseases remain in the works. Numerous players jumped into the Zika vaccine fray as that outbreak raged, but the emergency has since subsided.  

RELATED: Sanofi pulls out of Zika vaccine collaboration as feds gut its R&D contract 

Pharma companies may think twice about their emerging disease vaccine strategy thanks to Sanofi’s experience in a Zika vaccine partnership with the U.S. Army. The company ran into pricing outcry—despite the fact the shot wasn’t near ready for approval—and later exited the deal after the government scaled back the program. 

Read more on
emerging diseases Coronaviruses coronavirus infectious disease vaccine development Zika Ebola vaccine China

