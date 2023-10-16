Redefining the omnichannel approach with Crossix

What is the future of omnichannel marketing? Engagement, according to Sarah Caldwell, the General Manager of the Crossix Business at Veeva. In this interview with Michelle Benz, Content Director at Fierce Pharma, Caldwell discusses how measuring engagement can drive new approaches to omnichannel marketing, and how a holistic approach can improve marketing efforts. Watch the interview or read the transcript below.









Michelle Bens: Hi, my name is Michelle Bens, content director at Fierce Pharma. I'm with Sarah Caldwell at Veeva Crossix. Sarah, would you like to introduce yourself this morning?



Sarah Caldwell: Sure. Thanks, Michelle. Nice to be here with you. So I'm Sarah Caldwell, the general Manager of the Crossix Business at Veeva. Crossix is focused on sales and marketing, analytics, pharma, as well as enabling data-driven marketing through our audience segments.



Michelle Bens: What are the most exciting opportunties in pharma marketing today?



Sarah Caldwell: One of the things I'm most excited about in pharma marketing today is seeing marketers taking a patient-centric approach to omnichannel marketing to improve the HCP experience. So one of the things some of our customers are working on is a product called HCP Trigger data. With this, we look at patients who visit brand.com. So think about these patients. They're highly engaged. They might be coming back from the doctor visit. They might be getting ready for a doctor visit, researching the brand, but they're highly engaged patients through real world health data. We're able to link these patients to their HCPs and send the NPIs of those HCPs to marketers. So what they can then do is create timely interactions with these HCPs. So you have the engaged patient, so then you're able to activate on these HCPs. You can use field engagement through suggestions, you can use non-personal promotion emails, you can use digital marketing. There's a variety of ways to reach these HCPs. We're seeing really impressive results. So some of the results that we're seeing is when you think about the field suggestions that go to reps, we're seeing a higher engagement level with these suggestions. They're seeing them as very timely. We're seeing non-personal promotion. Emails are open at higher rates, and we're also seeing positive ROI. So it's been a really exciting program and we're excited to see it go further.



Michelle Bens: In what ways are digital capabilities enabling pharma companies to impact and personalize a customer experience?



Sarah Caldwell: When we think about personalization with today's digital capabilities, pharma marketers have the opportunity to build custom audience segments to reach patients where they are in their patient journey. At Veeva Crossix, we've recently launched Prime Audience Segments. These are custom audience segments built to reach patients further down on the conversion funnel. So reaching patients more likely to be making a treatment decision. When we look at the results of these audience segments, we're seeing 10 times higher audience quality compared to reach segments. We're seeing higher ROIs and lower cost per conversions. We launched Prime Audience Segments in April of this year, and we've already seen nine out of the top 20 pharma companies adopt this product.



Michelle Bens: How can pharma marketers use data analytics to achieve omnichannel excellence?



Sarah Caldwell: What we're seeing today is more and more connections across data. So for example, when we think about omnichannel, we're looking at sales data connected with HCP marketing data and patient marketing data. So you have a true omnichannel view of data. You can look at this data then connected to real world health data. So I'll start with sales and marketing. When we see customers who are really taking an omni-channel approach and using data and analytics to synchronize sales and marketing efforts, we're seeing a 23% improvement in campaign performance. When we look at HCP and DTC, when you look at those together, they are very connected. One of the things that we see is using patient engagement data to help drive next best action. So that's something that's new in the omnichannel world. The other thing is really taking that holistic approach with HCP and DTC marketing data to move dollars around. So not just operating in a silo on the HCP side or a silo on a DTC side, but really looking at the synergies of these marketing efforts and looking at data to put your next best dollar by taking a more holistic approach.

Michelle Bens: Thanks, Sarah. It's been great speaking with you. I really enjoyed hearing your insight.