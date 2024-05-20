Unlocking health equity: The promise of digital health technologies

What is the transformative potential of digital health technologies in advancing health equity? Rabin Martin, a global health consulting firm, explores those possibilities in this engaging episode. The conversation highlights the excitement surrounding digital tools and advanced analytics in achieving deeper insights, consistent care delivery, workforce support, and addressing social determinants of health.



Despite the promising prospects, several barriers hinder realizing this potential, including early versus late adopters, marketplace dynamics, governance issues, and the digital divide.



To ensure equal access to technology benefits, organizations must adhere to guiding principles such as asking the right questions, deploying scalable solutions, leveraging data-driven decision-making, and fostering inclusivity. The private sector's role is crucial, requiring engagement, investment, policy alignment, and commitment to inclusive innovation.



Unlocking the power of data necessitates inclusivity, trust-building and proactive outreach to underserved communities. Looking ahead, technologies like digital twins, sensors, wearables and patient-reported outcomes hold promise for revolutionizing healthcare, provided inclusivity and addressing disparities remain paramount.



