Climate change: What role does healthcare play?

Pam Cheng, has enjoyed a truly global career spanning many fields of expertise, including manufacturing operations, pharmaceutical development, supply chain and logistics, commercial operations and IT.



After 18 years at Merck, she joined AstraZeneca in 2015 where today she holds the role of Executive Vice-President of Global Operations and Information Technology along with the position of Chief Sustainability Officer at the organization.



In this discussion, she reflects on time recently spent at COP 28 in Dubai and details how healthcare has now assumed a central role in the climate change agenda. This, Pam says, is a watershed moment that provides cause for excitement in 2024.



Pam also touches on some of AstraZeneca’s key priorities for the year ahead, as well as the role of leadership in achieving the wider sector’s aims and ambitions.