All for Agencies: HJ and Bill Veltre Talk AI, Data, and Media in Healthcare Marketing in latest episode of The Next Marketing with HJ

After a thought-provoking first episode, season 2 of The Next Marketing with HJ is here with another high-energy, insight-packed episode that pushes the boundaries of conversations about healthcare marketing. In Episode 2, Harshit Jain (HJ), Founder and Global CEO of Doceree, sits down with Bill Veltre, EVP and Head of Media at Deerfield Group, to unpack one of the most pressing questions in modern marketing: Are data, AI, and media working in harmony—or are they still operating in silos? How can agencies make the most from AI?

Together, they navigate how marketers can bridge these gaps, uncovering actionable strategies to unlock untapped potential in healthcare campaigns.



The Data Triad: Unlocking New Potential

Kicking off the episode, Veltre paints a vivid picture of the “data triad” in healthcare marketing: brands, agencies and partners. While each entity sits on valuable information—from patient claims and HCP behaviors to media delivery data—they often fail to connect these dots effectively. “The future lies in breaking down silos,” says Veltre, emphasizing how seamless data collaboration could redefine ROI measurement and campaign optimization.

HJ probes further, asking whether regulations are acting as roadblocks. Veltre offers an insightful perspective: “Regulations shouldn’t be limiting—they should be guidance.” He suggests that deeper empathy from regulators, gained through firsthand experience in clinical environments, could foster smarter, patient-centric innovations.



AI’s Emerging Role: Advisor or Disruptor?

As the discussion evolves, HJ and Veltre explore AI’s current and future role in media strategy. Veltre argues that AI is not here to replace human intelligence but to enhance it. “AI enables agencies to analyze vast data sets at granular levels, but the art of storytelling and strategy still needs a human touch,” he notes.

The conversation also touches on agentic AI, a term Veltre describes with enthusiasm. Unlike static tools, agentic AI has decision-making capabilities, allowing agencies to act with greater agility. However, he cautions against blind trust in AI, advocating for a balanced approach that layers AI insights with human oversight.



Insights on Audience Targeting and HCP Engagement

One of the episode’s highlights is Veltre’s take on smarter HCP engagement. He echoes HJ’s belief that healthcare advertising often misses the mark by targeting physicians outside of clinical settings. “AI has a powerful role to play in selecting the right channels and the right moments—when physicians actually want to engage,” Veltre says.

They also dive into the untapped potential of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) as a trigger point for meaningful patient and HCP interactions, emphasizing how data-driven strategies can simplify complex patient journeys and copay assistance programs.



The TNM Playbook: Plan, Execute, Measure with AI

In the popular TNM Playbook segment, Veltre delivers a sharp, three-part framework for marketers looking to embrace AI:

Plan with AI to build smarter segmentation strategies.

Execute with AI for agile, data-informed activation.

Measure with AI to track outcomes and iterate effectively.

He underscores the importance of viewing AI as an enabler rather than a threat: “Don’t be afraid of AI—it’s the key to unlocking precision and speed in campaigns.”



Rapid-Fire Revelations

The episode also features a fast-paced rapid-fire round where Veltre and HJ exchange quick insights several interesting topics. The tables then turn as Veltre steps into the host’s chair, grilling HJ on his favourite AI tools, memorable campaigns, and bold predictions for the future of healthcare marketing.



Why You Should Tune In

This isn’t just another AI conversation. It’s a candid, knowledge-packed masterclass for marketers ready to break down silos and harness data, AI, and media for meaningful outcomes. From patient-centric engagement to purpose-driven innovation, this episode offers a roadmap for driving impact in one of the most complex and regulated industries.

As Bill aptly puts it: “The magic happens when data, media, and AI converge—not to do more, but to do what matters most.”

So, are you ready to rethink how data and AI can transform your campaigns? Watch Episode 2 of The Next Marketing with HJ season 2 to uncover insights you won’t hear anywhere else.