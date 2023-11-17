'The Top Line': Exploring Alzheimer’s breakthroughs, Leqembi's potential and what comes next

This episode of "The Top Line" is dedicated to Alzheimer’s disease, exploring the latest treatments and what lies ahead.

In the first segment, Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner engages in a conversation with Alexander Scott, senior vice president of integrity at Eisai, to discuss the full approval of Leqembi and what it means for Eisai and, most importantly, for Alzheimer's patients.

Next, Fierce Biotech’s Annalee Armstrong interviews Howard Fillit, M.D., an expert in the field of Alzheimer's research and the co-founder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. They explore the pioneering work being done in Alzheimer's research and discuss the latest breakthroughs.

In the third segment, Fierce Pharma’s Eric Sagonowsky talks with Reisa Sperling, M.D., who is leading a research team investigating whether Leqembi holds promise in preventing disease progression before any Alzheimer’s symptoms are evident.

