An SGLT2 windfall? Heart failure gold rush likely to benefit diabetes players: analyst

When the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance as a heart-helping addition for heart failure patients, it kicked off an arms race in the SGLT2 class. That war for supremacy isn't without reason: The heart failure market is set for a gold rush in the coming years, and it could spell blockbuster sales for drugmakers that stake a claim.

Powered by a booming slate of SGLT2 cardiovascular approvals, the U.S. heart failure market is set to grow by sevenfold in the coming decade from $3.7 billion in 2018 to $22.1 billion in 2028, according to GlobalData. 

What will spur that boom? The rising prevalence of heart failure co-morbidities like diabetes, for one, but also a rapidly aging population and a rising need for treatments following a heart attack. 

According to GlobalData, a booming market will not only benefit meds like AstraZeneca's Farxiga and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance––both of which sport heart-helping labels––but also a range of generic medicines, including statins, currently used as standard of care for heart failure patients. 

