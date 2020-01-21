An SGLT2 windfall? Heart failure gold rush likely to benefit diabetes players: analyst
A sevenfold increase by 2028 in the heart failure market could help drive an increasingly competitive arms race for patients. (Shutterstock)
When the FDA approved Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance as a heart-helping addition for heart failure patients, it kicked off an arms race in the SGLT2 class. That war for supremacy isn't without reason: The heart failure market is set for a gold rush in the coming years, and it could spell blockbuster sales for drugmakers that stake a claim.
Powered by a booming slate of SGLT2 cardiovascular approvals, the U.S. heart failure market is set to grow by sevenfold in the coming decade from $3.7 billion in 2018 to $22.1 billion in 2028, according to GlobalData.
What will spur that boom? The rising prevalence of heart failure co-morbidities like diabetes, for one, but also a rapidly aging population and a rising need for treatments following a heart attack.
According to GlobalData, a booming market will not only benefit meds like AstraZeneca's Farxiga and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance––both of which sport heart-helping labels––but also a range of generic medicines, including statins, currently used as standard of care for heart failure patients.