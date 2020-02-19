Roche's solo Tecentriq advances toward Keytruda showdown with 'priority' boost in lung cancer

tecentriq
The FDA is set to decide on Roche's Tecentriq as a lung cancer monotherapy by June 19. (Roche)

How much space has Merck powerhouse Keytruda left for rival Tecentriq to snap up share as a solo therapy in lung cancer? Industry watchers are one step closer to finding out after a Roche regulatory boost from the FDA.

The agency has granted Tecentriq a priority review in patients with previously untreated non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors bear high levels of biomarker PD-L1, it said Wednesday. The move sets up the Roche drug for an approval decision by June 19.

RELATED: ESMO: Is Roche's new Tecentriq data a match for Keytruda's 'lead and loyalty' in lung cancer?

Regulators based the decision on results from Roche’s phase 3 Impower110 study, which showed Tecentriq could cut patients’ risk of disease worsening or death by 41%. The checkpoint inhibitor extended patients’ lives by an additional 7.1 months compared with chemo, with those receiving the checkpoint inhibitor living a median 20.2 months versus chemo’s 13.1.

Those data raised eyebrows when they rolled out in September at the European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting, where industry watchers were eager to pit them against Merck’s Keytrtuda results in the same setting. “For investors who have gotten used to an invincible Keytruda in NSCLC, these results may be jolting,” Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch wrote to clients at the time.

The reason? Tecentriq posted a better hazard ratio than Keytruda did in either the Keynote-042 or the Keynote-024 study, she wrote, though “results are not directly comparable” because of differences between the study populations.

RELATED: Roche's Tecentriq scores solo win in lung cancer. But can it challenge Merck's Keytruda?

That said, Graybosch still only expects to see “limited to moderate uptake” for Tecentriq, which she predicts will poach less than 15% of Keytruda’s market share in the setting thanks to the Merck drug’s “substantial” headstart.

“Considering Keytruda’s 2+ year headstart in the setting, and its demonstrated survival benefit across PD-L1 expression levels, we see little risk to its continued dominance in PD-L1 high segment,” she wrote.

Read more on
non-small cell lung cancer PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitors immuno-oncology Roche Tecentriq Merck & Co. Keytruda

Suggested Articles

Merck
Pharma

Merck & Co.'s touted chief digital officer bolts for Marriott

Merck & Co. joined the pack in 2018 by hiring Jim Scholefield as its first chief digital officer. Now, less than two years in, he's moving on.

by Kyle Blankenship
Teva
Pharma

Teva's Austedo expansion effort takes a hit with Tourette flop

Teva is counting on Austedo for growth amid challenges elsewhere, and this week, the drug failed two trials in Tourette Syndrome.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Manufacturing

Biotech buying manufacturing know-how from partner

A biotech that worked with a nutritional products maker on the API for its clinical-stage radiation drug, is buying all of the manufacturing know-how.

by Eric Palmer