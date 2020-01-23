Pfizer's Upjohn strikes generic Viagra deal with telehealth provider Roman

Greenstone will exclusively supply generic Viagra to Roman, an all-digital telehealth provider. (Pfizer)

Despite positive signs that Pfizer's Mylan-partnered spinoff of generics business Upjohn could be a win for all parties, uncertainty has clouded the new company's future. Now, at least one thing will be certain: It'll have a buyer for generic Viagra––and an unconventional one at that. 

Greenstone, the U.S. subsidiary of Pfizer's Upjohn, has reached an exclusive supply deal with telehealth provider Roman for access to Pfizer's FDA-approved generic of erectile dysfunction med Viagra (sildenafil citrate). 

Under the agreement, Roman will source the generic exclusively through Greenstone with the drug being manufactured in the same European facilities as branded Viagra at no extra cost to Roman subscribers, Pfizer said in a release. Roman is a subsidiary of telehealth provider Ro specializing in men's health, Pfizer said.

Pfizer's decision to provide generic Viagra exclusively to Roman comes as the drugmaker prepares for its much-ballyhooed Upjohn spinoff with generics giant Mylan. 

