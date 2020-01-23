Pfizer's Upjohn strikes generic Viagra deal with telehealth provider Roman

Despite positive signs that Pfizer's Mylan-partnered spinoff of generics business Upjohn could be a win for all parties, uncertainty has clouded the new company's future. Now, at least one thing will be certain: It'll have a buyer for generic Viagra––and an unconventional one at that.

Greenstone, the U.S. subsidiary of Pfizer's Upjohn, has reached an exclusive supply deal with telehealth provider Roman for access to Pfizer's FDA-approved generic of erectile dysfunction med Viagra (sildenafil citrate).

Under the agreement, Roman will source the generic exclusively through Greenstone with the drug being manufactured in the same European facilities as branded Viagra at no extra cost to Roman subscribers, Pfizer said in a release. Roman is a subsidiary of telehealth provider Ro specializing in men's health, Pfizer said.

Pfizer's decision to provide generic Viagra exclusively to Roman comes as the drugmaker prepares for its much-ballyhooed Upjohn spinoff with generics giant Mylan.

RELATED: Pfizer may look messy post-Upjohn spinoff, but better days could be ahead: analyst

The two drugmakers reached a deal in July to form a new company that they say could rake in between $19 million and $20 billion annually and will encompass 51 manufacturing sites, including 25 for solid doses, seven for injectables, eight for complex dosage forms and 11 API sites, Pfizer said. The merger for the new company, which will take the moniker Viatris, is expected to close in mid-2020.