Pfizer adds Coca-Cola, GE vets to board to help navigate post-Upjohn growth
Pfizer's new directors will oversee the immediate aftermath of a planned generics merger with Mylan. (Tracy Staton)
Pfizer and Mylan, nearing the finish line on their planned generics megamerger, have shuffled their leadership teams in anticipation of the new company coming online. After announcing it would move two of its directors into leadership roles at the merger, Pfizer is bringing on two corporate vets to help lead during a period analysts say could be "messy."
The New York drugmaker has appointed James Quincy, CEO of Coca-Cola, and Susan Hockfield, a former board member at GE and Qualcomm, to its board of directors as the company works to complete its spinoff of generics business Upjohn into a merger with Mylan.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla touted Hockfield's "tremendous value" as a neuroscientist and academic leader and Quincy's "expertise in international business leadership and operations, finance, innovation and technology" as assets for the drugmaker's next phase.
Webinar
Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks
Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT
Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.
Late last month, Viatris fleshed out its 13-member board of directors with the appointments of Cornwell as well as eight current Mylan directors: JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Neil Dimick, Melina Higgins, Harry A. Korman, Rajiv Malik, Richard A. Mark, Mark W. Parrish and Pauline van der Meer Mohr.