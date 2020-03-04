Pfizer adds Coca-Cola, GE vets to board to help navigate post-Upjohn growth

Pfizer and Mylan, nearing the finish line on their planned generics megamerger, have shuffled their leadership teams in anticipation of the new company coming online. After announcing it would move two of its directors into leadership roles at the merger, Pfizer is bringing on two corporate vets to help lead during a period analysts say could be "messy."

The New York drugmaker has appointed James Quincy, CEO of Coca-Cola, and Susan Hockfield, a former board member at GE and Qualcomm, to its board of directors as the company works to complete its spinoff of generics business Upjohn into a merger with Mylan.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla touted Hockfield's "tremendous value" as a neuroscientist and academic leader and Quincy's "expertise in international business leadership and operations, finance, innovation and technology" as assets for the drugmaker's next phase.

Both Hockfield and Quincy will take senior leadership roles at a post-Upjohn Pfizer that could go through a "messy" initial transition period, RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky wrote to clients in January. After shedding its generics business, Pfizer is "set to emerge is a best-in-class growth story on [its] smaller, more innovative base," Stanicky wrote to clients. Essentially, a smaller company built on branded drugs can deliver a higher percentage growth than a bigger one diluted by low-upside generics. Between 2021 and 2025, Pfizer could see 6% annual revenue growth based on the strength of its "core five" products, including Vyndaqel, Ibrance, Xeljanz, Eliquis and Prevnar, Stanicky figures. Those five products don't face a meaningful patent loss until after 2025, he noted, giving Pfizer plenty of room to identify a strategic acquisition or invest further into its pipeline to keep growth on the uptick in the following years. Pfizer's new directors will come on board as Pfizer prepares to say goodbye to board members James Kilts, a former CEO of Gillette and VP at Proctor & Gamble, and W. Don Cornwell, a former chairman and CEO of Granite Broadcasting Corporation. The new company, Viatris, is expected to go live once the merger closes in mid-2020, Pfizer said.

Late last month, Viatris fleshed out its 13-member board of directors with the appointments of Cornwell as well as eight current Mylan directors: JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Neil Dimick, Melina Higgins, Harry A. Korman, Rajiv Malik, Richard A. Mark, Mark W. Parrish and Pauline van der Meer Mohr.