News of Note—UCB's $300M plant; AbbVie's latest Rinvoq nod; Biogen's $5B buyback

> UCB is investing more than €300 million ($333 million) to build a new biologics manufacturing facility at its site in Braine l’Alleud, Belgium. Expected to start operating in 2024, the plant will add more than 150 jobs. Release

> Four months after an FDA go-ahead, AbbVie scored European Commission approval for its JAK inhibitor Rinvoq, a Humira follow-up, to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis patients who don't respond to or can't tolerate other disease-modifying drugs. Release

> As investors watch closely the developments around Biogen's Alzheimer's candidate aducanumab, the Big Biotech has authorized a $5 billion share buyback. SEC filing

> With its merger with Allergan currently under review, AbbVie has extended its exchange offer expiration date on the acquisition until Jan. 31. Release

> AstraZeneca sold rights to breast cancer drug Arimidex and prostate cancer treatment Casodex to French company Juvisé Pharmaceuticals in certain European, African and other countries for an upfront payment of $181 million. Release

> Already facing one U.S. biosimilar challenger to its blockbuster Rituxan, Roche may likely face another after Amgen and Allergan filed an application with the FDA for their own copy of the drug, ABP 798. Release

> Johnson & Johnson's Spravato nasal spray, a tweaked form of the "party drug" ketamine, has nabbed official EU approval for treatment-resistant depression. Release

> The European Commission has also approved Roche's Kadcyla post-surgery to help decrease the risk of recurrence in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer. Release

> After winning hard-fought national coverage for Harvoni and Epclusa in China, Gilead Sciences has nabbed Chinese approval for pan-genotypic hepatitis drug Vosevi. Release