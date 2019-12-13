Jury orders Gilead's Kite Pharma to pay $752M for CAR-T patent infringement

In a high-stakes patent lawsuit between CAR-T companies Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences, BMS has come up with a victory.

After a two-week trial, jurors in California ordered Gilead’s Kite Pharma to pay $752 million to BMS’ Juno Therapeutics and its partners, which sued in 2017 for patent infringement.

A BMS spokesperson said the company is "pleased" with the decision, while a Gilead representative said the company is "steadfast in our opinion" that the patent isn't infringed and is invalid. Gilead said it'll address its concerns in post-trial motions and through a potential appeal.

Whitepaper Simplify and Accelerate Drug R&D With the MarkLogic Data Hub Service for Pharma R&D Researchers are often unable to access the information they need. And, even when data does get consolidated, researchers find it difficult to sift through it all and make sense of it in order to confidently draw the right conclusions and share the right results. Discover how to quickly and easily find, synthesize, and share information—accelerating and improving R&D. Learn More

In its lawsuit, Juno alleged Kite scientific collaborators copied research by scientists at Sloan Kettering to advance Kite’s CAR-T work and eventually win approval for Yescarta. In 2013, Juno exclusively licensed a patent from Sloan Kettering and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center covering the technology.

RELATED: Kite Pharma, Juno duke it out in court over megamillion-dollar CAR-T patent

In 2017, Kite scored a FDA approval for its CAR-T cancer med Yescarta; Juno contended the company was infringing the patent it licensed by marketing the med.

Following a series of deals, Juno is now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb. Celgene first bought the CAR-T-focused biotech for $9 billion, and BMS just closed its massive Celgene merger. Kite Pharma joined Gilead under a 2017 buyout.