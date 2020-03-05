J&J chief Alex Gorsky nabbed $25M pay package in year marked by legal controversy

With his company awash in lawsuits over its opioid and baby powder products, Johnson & Johnson helmsman Alex Gorsky has seen his fair share of scrutiny. But that didn't affect his personal bottom line much in 2019.

Gorsky scored $25.37 million in total pay, a nearly $5 million boost over 2018 thanks to an increase in the value of his pension, according to a proxy filing.

In terms of salary, Gorsky's base pay remained flat at $1.65 million in 2019, and his stock and option awards came in slightly lower than in the previous year, but his cash incentive pay rang in at $3.69 million, a slight increase.

The CEO also secured $9.96 million in stock awards and $4.05 million in options, both of them a bit smaller than the awards he snared for 2018. His other compensation totaled $243,000.

In 2018, Gorsky was paid a total of $20.1 million with no increase in deferred compensation and pension value.

