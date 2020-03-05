J&J chief Alex Gorsky nabbed $25M pay package in year marked by legal controversy

Alex Gorsky
Gorsky is ranked among the highest paid biopharma CEOs with his more than $25 million in pay in 2019. (Johnson & Johnson)

With his company awash in lawsuits over its opioid and baby powder products, Johnson & Johnson helmsman Alex Gorsky has seen his fair share of scrutiny. But that didn't affect his personal bottom line much in 2019.

Gorsky scored $25.37 million in total pay, a nearly $5 million boost over 2018 thanks to an increase in the value of his pension, according to a proxy filing.

In terms of salary, Gorsky's base pay remained flat at $1.65 million in 2019, and his stock and option awards came in slightly lower than in the previous year, but his cash incentive pay rang in at $3.69 million, a slight increase.

Webinar

Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks

Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.

The CEO also secured $9.96 million in stock awards and $4.05 million in options, both of them a bit smaller than the awards he snared for 2018. His other compensation totaled $243,000. 

In 2018, Gorsky was paid a total of $20.1 million with no increase in deferred compensation and pension value. 

RELATED: Citing J&J's legal controversies, investor group calls for split of Gorsky's CEO and chairman roles

Read more on
proxy fight CEO pay pharma CEO Johnson & Johnson Alex Gorsky

Suggested Articles

amgen
Pharma

Amgen favored to beat Novartis in Enbrel patent appeal: analyst

Novartis is appealing a patent court loss against Amgen over Enbrel, but Amgen seems likely to prevail, an analyst wrote.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Merck kgaa
Pharma

Merck KGaA's Mavenclad stakes its claim in competitive MS market

Competing with multiple blockbusters in multiple sclerosis, Merck KGaA's Mavenclad is making a name for itself with skyrocketing sales.

by Kyle Blankenship
FDA Building 2
Marketing

FDA ad police hand Outlook 2020's first warning letter

The FDA's promo police are out with their first warning letter of 2020, and it censures an ADHD drugmaker for misleading search engine marketing.

by Beth Snyder Bulik