Gilead fails to overturn $752M CAR-T patent verdict. Will BMS win case for larger penalties?

lady justice
Gilead and BMS are locked in a CAR-T patent fight, with BMS scoring wins so far. (Getty Images)

Bristol Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences have been locked in a CAR-T patent fight, with BMS scoring a lucrative victory following a trial late last year. Now, Gilead has failed to persuade a judge to overturn the $752 million verdict—and the company could face bigger damages down the line.  

In an order unsealed earlier this week, Judge James Otero rejected numerous arguments from Gilead’s Kite Pharma unit that patents held by BMS’ Juno Therapeutics are invalid, plus that procedural flaws in the legal process warrant a new trial. 

Kite’s “current arguments largely mirror its previous arguments,” the judge wrote in the March 24 order. The court rejected Kite’s arguments for a new trial on grounds of unfair time limits, prejudice, and more. 

Free Amazon Webinar

Performing end to end real-world evidence generation in the cloud with traceability and transparency- a Sanofi journey

In this webinar you will hear about Sanofi’s journey and experience in building an industrialized big data & analytics platform in the cloud that handles billions of rows of RWD data with complete data traceability, security, and supports both traditional and advanced analytics for day to day evidence generation (RWE).

RELATED: Jury orders Gilead's Kite Pharma to pay $752M for CAR-T patent infringement 

In its own post-trial motion, Juno Therapeutics petitioned for a larger verdict of $1.5 billion. In the motion, Juno said Kite’s “egregious, willful infringement warrants a punitive award in the same amount as the compensatory award." The company also cited concerns about Kite’s legal strategy as reasons to expand the award. 

As for the Tuesday decision, BMS is "pleased that the court has denied Kite's ... attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict that confirmed the validity of the ’190 patent and found that Kite willfully infringed the patent," a representative said. A spokesman for Kite didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: CAR-T patent damages at $1.5B? BMS urges court to hike $752M award against Gilead 

The order comes after the December jury verdict in favor of Juno in the amount of $752 million. Juno originally sued in 2017, arguing Kite “copied and is now commercializing" CAR-T technology invented and patented by scientists at Sloan Kettering. Juno exclusively licensed the '190 patent from Sloan Kettering and the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in November 2013, the lawsuit said. 

The drugmaker argues that Kite scientific collaborators lifted the work that led to the development of Yescarta, the centerpiece in a $12 billion buyout by Gilead Sciences. Yescarta generated $456 million last year, and those sales were part of the court’s damages calculation. 

Read more on
patent lawsuits CAR-T Gilead Sciences Bristol Myers Squibb Juno Therapeutics Kite Pharma

Suggested Articles

Zantac
Manufacturing

Zantac, generics ordered off the market by FDA for cancer risk

Nearly four decades after it was approved, the FDA has ordered that heartburn drug Zantac and its generics be removed from the market.

by Eric Palmer
White House
Pharma

Should FDA bow to Trump's request to clear Avigan for COVID-19?

In a non-randomized study in China, Avigan cleared virus after a median 4 days, significantly shorter than the 11 days observed for AbbVie's Kaletra.

by Angus Liu
Syringe and vial
Manufacturing

Pfizer sterile plant in India slapped with warning letter

Pfizer's 1.1-million-square-foot sterile injectables plant in Visakhapatnam has been criticized by the FDA for poor quality testing.

by Eric Palmer