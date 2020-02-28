Former Sanofi CEO Brandicourt takes board seat at RNAi therapy maker Alnylam

Sanofi CEO
Olivier Brandicourt will take the Alnylam board seat eight months after departing Sanofi. (Sanofi)

When former Sanofi CEO Olivier Brandicourt handed the reins to Paul Hudson in June, it marked a turning point after a tumultuous period at the French drugmaker. Now eight months out of a job, Brandicourt is now taking a boardroom seat at a much younger drugmaker with the opportunity for big growth in the coming years.

Alnylam, the maker of ultra-pricey RNAi therapies Onpattro and Givlaari, named Brandicourt to its board of directors in a move that will add "invaluable perspective" to the drugmaker's leadership team, the company said in a release.

Brandicourt, Sanofi head from 2015 to 2019 and a former CEO at Bayer HealthCare, left Sanofi in June as part of a planned transition of leadership to Hudson. Prior to Bayer, Brandicourt spent 13 years at Pfizer, including a stint as president and general manager of the emerging markets and established products units. 

Webinar

Use Serialization Data to Maximize Performance and Minimize Risks

Wednesday, March 18 | 11am ET / 8am PT

Serialized products generate a wealth of data as they move through the supply chain. What if you could access and analyze this data to gain operational visibility and powerful business insight? It’s time to put your serialization investment to work for you.

With Brandicourt coming on board, Alnylam will say goodbye to director Paul Schimmel, a professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has served on Alnylam's board since its founding in 2002, the company said. Following his retirement after Alnylam's 2020 shareholder meeting, Schimmel will remain on the company's scientific advisory board.

RELATED: Headed for the exit: Sanofi CEO Brandicourt to retire, Novartis' Hudson steps in

Read more on
rare diseases C-suite Sanofi Olivier Brandicourt Paul Hudson Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Suggested Articles

Japanese man coughing with mask on
Pharma

AbbVie, GSK, Sanofi and more set COVID-19 travel restrictions

Several Big Pharma companies have either prohibited travel to and from China or postponed business meetings in affected areas.

by Angus Liu
Manufacturing

FDA reports first drug shortage tied to COVID-19

The world’s reliance on cheap Chinese ingredients has materialized in the U.S., as the FDA reports the first shortage of a drug due to the COVID-19.

by Eric Palmer
Pharma

Biohaven to launch migraine med Nurtec ODT with 500-plus reps

Biohaven's new migraine drug Nurtec ODT scored a strong FDA label and will have a field sales team of more than 500 reps, execs said Friday.

by Eric Sagonowsky