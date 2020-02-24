Eli Lilly's Trulicity nabs novel CV approval in patients with or without established disease

Analysts and investors were less than amazed when Eli Lilly revealed cardiovascular outcomes data for its GLP-1 diabetes med Trulicity in late 2018. It wasn't that the study didn't hit its mark, they argued, but that the results weren't impressive enough to move the needle in a competitive field.

But the data was impressive enough to score Trulicity a first-of-its-kind approval from the FDA, potentially putting analysts' worries to rest.

The FDA on Friday approved Trulicity to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in Type 2 diabetes patients with—or without—established CV disease, Lilly said in a release.

The approval marks a win for Lilly after results from Trulicity's Rewind CV outcomes trial failed to win over skeptical analysts when top-line results came out in November 2018.

