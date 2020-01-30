Coronavirus tracker: J&J's 'skunkworks,' Roche's delivery woes, Sanofi's travel restrictions and more

As the novel coronavirus spreads around China and beyond, biopharma companies are responding with new R&D programs, donations and measures to protect employees. So far, the virus has infected more than 7,700 people and caused 170 deaths.

We'll be tracking the latest here. Check back daily for updates.

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday unveiled its “multi-pronged” response that includes a vaccine R&D effort in a "skunkworks" in the Netherlands, according to Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. It's also testing whether existing medicines could tackle the novel virus and donating antiviral drugs to Chinese hospitals.

Meanwhile, AbbVie's HIV drug Kaletra was plucked out by Chinese authorities for use against the pneumonia triggered by the novel virus. AbbVie in turn announced a $1.5 million donation of the drug.

Moderna Therapeutics and Inovio are scrambling to develop vaccines of their own, and local outbreak preparedness group CEPI has pledged funding for their early-stage efforts. The group formed in response to prior outbreaks and has doled out hundreds of millions of dollars for outbreak prep efforts. Inovio and Moderna are only two of the early vaccine efforts that have been announced; Moderna believes its mRNA vaccine technology could "serve as a rapid and flexible platform" to respond to emerging pathogens, including the new coronavirus.

From afar, it can sound like the whole of China has been overtaken by the outbreak of the novel and deadly coronavirus, but Chinese CDMO WuXi Biologics offered some reassurance: It'll continue to supply the critical drugs it produces for markets around the world. The contractor said its workforce and operations are unaffected, and it's “working vigilantly to execute our Business Continuity Plan to mitigate any potential risk” and ensure its products are unaffected by the outbreak.

For its part, Roche is running into logistical trouble, thanks to the numerous Chinese cities in lockdown mode. The travel barriers have proven a complication for delivering diagnostic kits, the company said. Meanwhile, China just approved several new diagnostic kits from Sansure Biotech to help detect cases.

To keep its own workforce safe, Sanofi has asked employees to stop travel to and from Wuhan and the Hubei province, Reuters reports, as the case count climbs.

The outbreak continues to spread beyond China, too. As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported 68 other cases have been confirmed in 15 countries. J&J says cases have been logged in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the U.S. and elsewhere.

The U.S. and Japan have evacuated hundreds of people from China, and other countries are planning similar evacuation flights, AP reports. Americans on the U.S. evacuation flight are undergoing testing at a military base in California.

And about 6,000 people are stuck on a cruise ship off of the coast of Italy as authorities suspect two cases on board.

We’ll continue to track the outbreak in the days and weeks to come. Stay tuned as we follow the latest here.