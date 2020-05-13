Bristol Myers Squibb in hot water after FDA rebuffs CAR-T therapy on manufacturing concerns

Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb plans to refile its submission for ide-cel by July. (Bristol Myers Squibb)

As part of its $74 billion Celgene pickup, Bristol Myers Squibb offered future payouts based on FDA approval for three key pipeline assets. Already in jeopardy after one delay, that payoff looks even more tenuous now that the FDA has made a rare—and embarrassing—refusal to even consider one of those approval filings.

Bristol on Wednesday revealed the FDA had refused to review its submission for ide-cel (bb2121), a CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma co-developed with bluebird bio and acquired in the drugmaker's buyout of Celgene in late 2019. 

Bristol said the FDA highlighted concerns about the manufacturing portion of ide-cel's filing rather than clinical or non-clinical data. The drugmaker expects to refile by July. 

Cambrex Webinar

Understanding the Importance of Crystallization Processes to Avoid Unnecessary Cost, Risk and Development Delays

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 10am ET / 7am PT

A well-developed crystallization process can produce suitable particles that can facilitate consistent filtration, drying and formulation of the API and allow confident and reliable manufacturing of the final drug product, while avoiding unnecessary cost, risk and development delays.

Ide-cel was one of five key pipeline assets Bristol picked up in its Celgene deal, and its approval by March 2021 was one of three regulatory milestones for investors holding contingent value rights in the $74 billion transaction. 

In a call with analysts Wednesday morning, Bristol CEO Giovanni Caforio said the FDA's pushback on scanty documentation—specifically in the application's chemistry, manufacturing and control section—was usually reserved for the preliminary review process. An expedited approval could still be accomplished when the submission is refiled, Caforio contended. 

"We believe we submitted a completed dossier to the FDA, so what we are really discussing here is the level of detail the FDA has requested," Carforio said. 

Bluebird CEO Nick Leschly mirrored Carforio's comments on a separate analyst call, calling the FDA's letter "unusual" and stressing that no new data were requested. 

RELATED: BMS investors bet big on 3 newly acquired Celgene drugs for cancer and MS

Read more on
FDA Cell Therapy CAR-T manufacturing manufacturing delay Bristol Myers Squibb Bluebird Bio Celgene Zeposia (ozanimod) Zynteglo U.S. FDA Giovanni Caforio Nick Leschly

Suggested Articles

Samit Hirawat
Pharma

Bristol's IO-chemo trio cuts lung cancer death risk by up to 38%

With a median follow-up of 8.1 months, the combination of Opdivo, Yervoy and two cycles of chemo had cut the risk of death by 31%.

by Carly Helfand
opdivo
Pharma

BMS trumpets 3-year lung cancer survival win for Opdivo, Yervoy

Just days away from an FDA decision, the company’s Opdivo-Yervoy combo has put up positive three-year data in non-small cell lung cancer.

by Carly Helfand
Xtandi
Pharma

Pfizer eyes Xtandi boost with prostate cancer survival win

Pfizer and Astellas’ Xtandi has already shown it can ward off metastases in non-metastatic prostate cancer. Now it's showing it can extend lives, too.

by Carly Helfand