AstraZeneca's fast-rising diabetes med Farxiga jumps into the COVID-19 fray

Farxiga
AstraZeneca is facing FDA priority reviews in heart failure and chronic kidney disease. (AstraZeneca)

AstraZeneca's high-profile SGLT2 diabetes med Farxiga is looking at a bright future with big FDA decisions in heart failure and kidney disease right around the corner. Now, the British drugmaker is testing it as a potential coronavirus therapy, too.

AstraZeneca has launched a phase 3 trial evaluating Farxiga as a treatment for severe COVID-19 patients with cardiovascular, metabolic or kidney risk factors that increase the probability of severe complications, including organ failure, the drugmaker said Thursday. 

The global, double-blind study, dubbed Dare-19, will be conducted in partnership with St. Luke's Mid America Heart Institute and will enroll around 900 patients at U.S. and European clinical sites. 

The Dare-19 trial will study Farxiga's effect on top of supportive care in reducing the progression of COVID-19 symptoms as well as cutting the risk of clinical complications and death, AstraZeneca said. Patients enrolled in the study will have conditions associated with a higher rate of COVID-19 complications, including high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, heart failure, or chronic kidney disease, among others. 

The study's primary endpoint will be time to first occurrence of organ dysfunction or death in the first 30 days of follow-up after treatment, AstraZeneca said. 

RELATED: AstraZeneca to test blood cancer drug Calquence in COVID-19 after NIH sees 'some clinical benefit'

Read more on
COVID-19 SGLT2 diabetes heart failure chronic kidney disease AstraZeneca Farxiga Calquence U.S. FDA

Suggested Articles

Marketing

Lilly CEO: Pandemic gives pharma a rare shot at boosting its rep

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharma industry has a "once in a generation" opportunity to revamp its reputation, Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said.

by Eric Sagonowsky
EU flag
Pharma

EU clears merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn with conditions

A dozen off-patent drugs, including Upjohn's top-selling Lyrica, have raised antitrust concerns in certain territories.

by Angus Liu
FDA Building 2
Manufacturing

Pfizer, Teva running short on COVID-19 hopeful azithromycin

Major drugmakers are reporting shortages of antibiotic azithromycin as clinical trials in combo with hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 continue.

by Kyle Blankenship