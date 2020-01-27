AstraZeneca's Brilinta fends off repeat strokes better than solo aspirin, trial shows

With its superstar SGLT2 med Farxiga in the hunt for a game-changing heart failure approval from the FDA, AstraZeneca isn't sleeping on stalwart clot-buster Brilinta's chances. New stroke prevention data could help give the blockbuster a leg up with physicians.

Twice-daily Brilinta on top of aspirin significantly cut the risk of stroke or death over aspirin alone in patients who had suffered a stroke or transient ischemic attack and began treatment within 24 hours, according to top-line phase 3 data released Monday.

In AstraZeneca's 11,000-patient Thales study, patients in the Brilinta arm were treated with a 180-milligram loading dose of the drug on the first day of the study, followed by 90-milligram daily doses from days two through 30, the drugmaker said.

AstraZeneca plans to present full data from the Thales study at an upcoming medical meeting, the company said in a release.

The newest top-line data adds to the longtime blood thinner's growing résumé––and to the heft of AstraZeneca's cardiovascular portfolio. The numbers also represent something of a turnaround after the drug failed to cut the risk of stroke or death in a previous trial in similar patients.

Data from the phase 3 Socrates study released in March 2016 showed 90-milligram doses of Brillinta on top of aspirin failed to top aspirin alone at reducing the risk of stroke in prior stroke patients.

RELATED: AHA: AstraZeneca's Brilinta linked to less bleeding solo than as an aspirin add-on

Back in February, AstraZeneca posted data from its phase 3 Themis study showing Brilinta on top of aspirin slashed the combined risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death in patients with Type 2 diabetes with coronary artery disease who hadn’t suffered a prior heart attack or stroke.

Approved back in 2011 as a treatment for acute coronary syndrome (ACS), Brilinta hasn’t always performed well in artery disease, though. Back in 2016, it flopped a study for peripheral artery disease that could have significantly expanded its market. That trial failure led AstraZeneca to drastically pull back its peak sales estimate of $3.5 billion. In October, subdata from another phase 3 Brillinta study, dubbed Twilight, showed solo Brilinta beat out a Brilinta-aspirin combo on the safety side, reducing clinically relevant bleeding while matching up on efficacy. The results came after 12 months of treatment in acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients who underwent a percutaneous coronary intervention with at least one stent. The newest data challenged a more than 20-year-old standard of dual-platelet therapy in treating ACS, said Naeem Khan, AstraZeneca's medical VP of cardiovascular and metabolic disease. "This is a paradigm shift in thinking about dual therapy," Khan said at the time. RELATED: AstraZeneca's Farxiga nabs FDA priority review for pioneering heart failure nod With AstraZeneca pursuing new efficacy data for its clot-busting stalwart, the drugmaker is also pushing ahead with Farxiga, an SGLT2 med that could be looking at a game-changing approval in heart failure with an FDA priority review underway. Earlier this month, the FDA granted Farxiga a speedy review for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in certain heart failure patients with or without Type 2 diabetes, a potential first in the SGLT2 class, AstraZeneca said. Farxiga is currently approved to reduce the risk of hospitalizations in heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and Type 2 diabetes, as well as solo and combo approvals in diabetes proper. The heart failure nod for patients with diabetes, granted in October, was based on outcomes trial data showing Farxiga cut the rate of hospitalizations by 36% among heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction and by 24% among those without one. Farxiga already sports those benefits on its label in Europe, where it's known as Forxiga.

The priority review comes on top of a fast-track designation Farxiga scored in September on the heels of trial data showing it cut CV risks by 26% when added to standard-of-care therapy for heart failure patients with or without Type 2 diabetes as part of its Dapa-HF outcomes trial.