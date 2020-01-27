AstraZeneca's Brilinta fends off repeat strokes better than solo aspirin, trial shows

AstraZeneca
Brillinta recenlty scored a trial win in cutting bleeding risks over aspiring in acute coronary syndrome patients. (AstraZeneca)

With its superstar SGLT2 med Farxiga in the hunt for a game-changing heart failure approval from the FDA, AstraZeneca isn't sleeping on stalwart clot-buster Brilinta's chances. New stroke prevention data could help give the blockbuster a leg up with physicians. 

Twice-daily Brilinta on top of aspirin significantly cut the risk of stroke or death over aspirin alone in patients who had suffered a stroke or transient ischemic attack and began treatment within 24 hours, according to top-line phase 3 data released Monday.

In AstraZeneca's 11,000-patient Thales study, patients in the Brilinta arm were treated with a 180-milligram loading dose of the drug on the first day of the study, followed by 90-milligram daily doses from days two through 30, the drugmaker said. 

AstraZeneca plans to present full data from the Thales study at an upcoming medical meeting, the company said in a release.

The newest top-line data adds to the longtime blood thinner's growing résumé––and to the heft of AstraZeneca's cardiovascular portfolio. The numbers also represent something of a turnaround after the drug failed to cut the risk of stroke or death in a previous trial in similar patients.

Data from the phase 3 Socrates study released in March 2016 showed 90-milligram doses of Brillinta on top of aspirin failed to top aspirin alone at reducing the risk of stroke in prior stroke patients.

RELATED: AHA: AstraZeneca's Brilinta linked to less bleeding solo than as an aspirin add-on

The priority review comes on top of a fast-track designation Farxiga scored in September on the heels of trial data showing it cut CV risks by 26% when added to standard-of-care therapy for heart failure patients with or without Type 2 diabetes as part of its Dapa-HF outcomes trial.

Read more on
acute coronary syndrome Ischemic Stroke stroke bloodthinner AstraZeneca Farxiga Brilinta

Suggested Articles

Manufacturing

Merck KGaA antes up €250M to bridge R&D, manufacturing

Merck KGaA has big plans for a site in Switzerland where it intends to knit together biologics development and manufacturing. 

by Eric Palmer
Biocon Biopharmaceutical
Manufacturing

FDA faults Biocon's biosimilars plant during preapproval review

Biocon’s key biosimilars plant in Bengaluru, India, has gotten mixed reviews from the FDA and has now received a Form 483 with five observations.

by Eric Palmer
Olumiant
Marketing

Eli Lilly, Incyte's Olumiant notches atopic dermatitis trial win

Eli Lilly and Incyte are investing heavily in JAK inhibitor Olumiant's chances in atopic dermatitis, but does it stand a chance against Dupixent?

by Kyle Blankenship