As millions lose their jobs—and insurance—Bristol Myers, Eli Lilly expand patient assistance

Aside from its devastating health consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans without work—and therefore without health insurance. Now, two Big Pharmas are expanding their assistance programs to help patients stay on their meds.

Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb on Tuesday rolled out new plans to offer drugs at low cost or even for free.

Bristol Myers is offering free immediate access to any of its branded drugs for patients who’ve recently lost employment and health insurance. The program also includes vouchers for continued care for several self-administered drugs.

BMS CEO Giovanni Caforio said in a statement that patients are facing "unprecedented financial challenges" and that it's "important" they can stay on their medicines.

During this unprecedented time, if you are a BMS patient and lost your job and health insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will provide our medicines at no cost. Call 𝟭-𝟴𝟬𝟬-𝟳𝟮𝟭-𝟴𝟵𝟬𝟵. — Bristol Myers Squibb (@bmsnews) April 7, 2020

Starting today, Lilly is offering insulin for $35 per month regardless of whether patients have commercial insurance. The program doesn't apply to seniors with Medicare Part D insurance due to federal guidelines, but Lilly said they might qualify for another program.

The drugmaker recently placed ads in top U.S. newspapers detailing its insulin affordability programs, but this program represents a new option for patients.

"Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin," Lilly Diabetes President Mike Mason said in a statement.

As U.S. health officials work to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus, massive social distancing efforts have hit businesses hard, forcing mass layoffs. It remains to be seen how the economy will recover when people are allowed to return to work, but the drug companies are stepping in to provide a little relief for patients.

Over the last two weeks, nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, and experts believe the number will continue to grow in the coming weeks.