As millions lose their jobs—and insurance—Bristol Myers, Eli Lilly expand patient assistance

The hotel industry has struggled with a growing pool of open positions and high turnover as the U.S. unemployment rate hovers around 4 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic is leaving many people without work, and two drugmakers are expanding access programs in response. (Getty Images/artisteer)

Aside from its devastating health consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans without work—and therefore without health insurance. Now, two Big Pharmas are expanding their assistance programs to help patients stay on their meds.

Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers Squibb on Tuesday rolled out new plans to offer drugs at low cost or even for free. 

RELATED: Lilly ad campaign in U.S. newspapers offers diabetes med help for patients affected by COVID-19 shutdowns 

Watch the Free Webinar

Chemistry Through Biology: Translating Molecular Biology Technologies into Practical Processes for API Production

Learn about the key advances and critical hurdles in transforming emerging molecular biology technologies into practical applications with commercially viable processes.

Bristol Myers is offering free immediate access to any of its branded drugs for patients who’ve recently lost employment and health insurance. The program also includes vouchers for continued care for several self-administered drugs.

BMS CEO Giovanni Caforio said in a statement that patients are facing "unprecedented financial challenges" and that it's "important" they can stay on their medicines.

Starting today, Lilly is offering insulin for $35 per month regardless of whether patients have commercial insurance. The program doesn't apply to seniors with Medicare Part D insurance due to federal guidelines, but Lilly said they might qualify for another program.

The drugmaker recently placed ads in top U.S. newspapers detailing its insulin affordability programs, but this program represents a new option for patients. 

"Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin," Lilly Diabetes President Mike Mason said in a statement. 

As U.S. health officials work to clamp down on the spread of the novel coronavirus, massive social distancing efforts have hit businesses hard, forcing mass layoffs. It remains to be seen how the economy will recover when people are allowed to return to work, but the drug companies are stepping in to provide a little relief for patients.

Over the last two weeks, nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, and experts believe the number will continue to grow in the coming weeks. 

Read more on
COVID-19 drug access job cuts health insurance patient assistance programs insulin drug adherence coronavirus pandemic Bristol Myers Squibb Eli Lilly

Suggested Articles

J&J
Manufacturing

J&J posts 'temporary' Tylenol shortage on coronavirus demand

Johnson & Johnson is reporting "temporary" spot shortages of Tylenol as consumers stock up on the ubiquitous fever-reducing drug.

by Kyle Blankenship
talks resume in china on trade
Manufacturing

FDA: Chinese APIs for U.S meds flowing despite COVID-19 worries

China's role as a major producer of global API has come under scrutiny, but so far global tensions haven't affected supply, the FDA said.

by Kyle Blankenship
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Marketing

Bristol, Acceleron's Reblozyl moves closer to blockbusterland

Reblozyl, a key drug in Bristol Myers Squibb's Celgene merger, has won a key FDA nod to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndromes.

by Angus Liu