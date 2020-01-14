AbbVie's new hope Skyrizi bests Novartis' Cosentyx at clearing patients' skin

AbbVie is placing high hopes in its next-gen psoriasis med Skyrizi as it looks for business drivers in the post-Humira, post-Allergan merger landscape. With sales already ahead of consensus, AbbVie is now touting competitor topping data that could give Skyrizi an even bigger leg up.

After 52 weeks, Skyrizi beat out Novartis' Cosentyx at clearing patients' skin by 90% over baseline, according to phase 3 trial data released Tuesday.

Eighty-seven percent of patients treated with Skyrizi saw their skin clear by at least 90% at the 52-week mark, compared with 57% of patients on Cosentyx, AbbVie said. At the 16-week mark, Skyrizi matched up to Cosentyx with 74% of patients seeing 90% clearer skin compared with 66% on Cosentyx.

"Head-to-head data like these are crucial to helping patients and their doctors make informed treatment decisions," said Michael Severino, AbbVie president.

