AbbVie, Roche's Venclexta nails confirmatory combo trial in AML after flopping earlier study

Venclexta
Venclexta received an accelerated FDA approval for AML on the condition of performing three confirmatory trials. (AbbVie)

Weeks after AbbVie and Roche's blood cancer med Venclexta flopped a confirmatory trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), the partners hoped for a win to keep their med's chances alive. Now, a Venclexta-chemo combo has hit its marks in a second trial, easing concerns the drug's label will take a major hit. 

A combination of Venclexta and chemotherapy azacitidine beat out azacitidine alone at extending AML patients' lives and rates of remission, according to top-line results from the phase 3 Viale-A trial released Monday. 

Data from the study will be reported early, per an independent data monitoring committee's recommendation, and submitted to the FDA and global health authorities, AbbVie said in a release. The companies will unveil the details at a future medical meeting or in a peer-reviewed journal. 

Survey

Veeva 2020 Unified Clinical Operations Survey

We believe you have the knowledge and expertise to make this year's Veeva 2020 Clinical Operations Report even more robust and insightful than the last. Please take a moment to share your opinion in this 10-minute survey. All qualified respondents will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

RELATED: AbbVie, Roche's Venclexta endangers AML approval with flopped confirmatory trial 

The Venclexta-azicitidine trial win comes within weeks of another Venclexta combo flopping a confirmatory trial in AML, where the drug received an accelerated FDA approval back in November 2018. 

Read more on
acute myeloid leukemia AbbVie Roche Venclexta (venetoclax) Novartis Pfizer Astellas

Suggested Articles

Manufacturing

India investing $1.3B to cut dependence on Chinese APIs

With the COVID-19 outbreak having put pressure on prices and supplies, India is now doing something to wean itself away from Chinese APIs.

by Eric Palmer
FDA Lab
Manufacturing

FDA lifts ban so Ipca so can ship unproven COVID-19 treatments

Ipca Laboratories says the FDA is lifting a ban on products from two plants so it can ship hydroxychloroquine sulphate and chloroquine phosphate APls.

by Eric Palmer
congress
Pharma

Lawmakers push on with pricing bills amid COVID-19

Despite COVID-19, lawmakers are pushing forward with their drug pricing efforts, and President Donald Trump has called for a bipartisan solution.

by Eric Sagonowsky