McCann Health taps Cannes Lion award-winning creative as new exec creative director

McCann Health’s newest creative director joins from the FCB Health network and brings a heavy-hitter resume. Tim Jones, now the executive creative director at McCann Health New York, most recently worked at Area 23, a staple creative shop on pharma and healthcare award show stages every year.

Before that, Jones worked on two teams that won Cannes Lions healthcare agencies of the year as the creative director at Havas Lynx (2018) and as art director at Langland (2015).

He joined the healthcare side of the ad agency business in 2014 when he went to Langland in the U.K., but before that he worked in his native South Africa on consumer business. His work included alcohol brands, which he said left him lacking a sense of purpose.

Whitepaper Simplify and Accelerate Drug R&D With the MarkLogic Data Hub Service for Pharma R&D Researchers are often unable to access the information they need. And, even when data does get consolidated, researchers find it difficult to sift through it all and make sense of it in order to confidently draw the right conclusions and share the right results. Discover how to quickly and easily find, synthesize, and share information—accelerating and improving R&D. Learn More

RELATED: McCann Health taps consumer agency veteran to fill chief creative officer slot

“The move to health has been really good for me personally in that I have a sense now that I can do more for the world in terms of big healthcare issues that we can raise awareness for and do good for,” Jones said. “I’ve made it my mission in healthcare to improve this industry as much as I can from a creative point of view. Obviously there are many other people trying to do that too … but trying to make the level of work the same as other industries because there shouldn’t be any difference.”

Jones was familiar with McCann Health through some freelancing work he did for the agency in London in 2016 and said he was attracted back to the award-winning healthcare agency and its “magnetic effect.”

“Just going through the clients and looking at the potential that’s there and the global brands they work work with—there’s just so much interesting opportunity to really flex your creative muscle,” he said.

“He shares our philosophy of pushing for work that makes a difference, and I know that he will absolutely drive work that does exactly that," McCann Health New York’s chief creative officer, June Laffey, said in a news release,