A look at the top 10 pharma drug ad spenders

The Fierce Pharma Marketing team publishes a special report each year on the top pharmaceutical drug ad spenders. This year’s report, which includes numbers for 2023, was published on Monday.

AbbVie was the standout in this edition, having spent heavily on ads for Skyrizi and Rinvoq. Overall spending on the top 10 ads also experienced a sizable increase compared to the previous year.

In this week’s episode of “The Top Line,” Fierce Pharma Marketing Senior Editor Ben Adams and Deputy Editor Andrea Park discuss the report, providing key insights and takeaways.

