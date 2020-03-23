#FierceMadness, ready to roll: Play-in winners Dovato, Nubeqa, Doptelet and Aimovig move into Round 2

Erleada, Delstrigo, Mulpleta and Ajovy are headed home after Round 1 of FierceMadness. (Carly Helfand)

The bracket is officially set for #FierceMadness. With play-in winners determined, FiercePharma's drug name tournament is moving into its full, 64-name matchups across four divisions.

But first, a little recap of the action so far: In the Oncology division, Bayer’s Nubeqa topped Johnson & Johnson’s Erleada by a score of 93-76. While voters left positive comments for both, Nubeqa got props for use of the q without the u (although at least one voter noted they “hate” that usage). Best creative take came from this commenter, who said the name Nubeqa was a “good name for the brigade of eunuchs who guard royal Ottoman harems. Apt moniker for a CRPC drug.”

In the Infectious Disease/Primary Care group, it was ViiV Healthcare’s Dovato over Merck & Co’s Delstrigo by a score of 94-61. Dovato seemed to win over the Demi Lovato, fans with many mentions of the similarities to the pop singer’s name—although for some, that association wasn't a good thing. “Dovato sounds like Demi Lovato and I don’t like her either,” one commenter said. Other ideas for Dovato among voters included “sounds like a smooth bottle of vino from an exotic locale” and the simple “Dovato … tomato.”

In the Rare Disease/Miscellaneous category, Dova’s Doptelet win over Shionogi’s Mulpleta was a closer race at 83-65. Doptelet got the nod with comments like “Fun to say” and “Sounds like a drug that would let one dope. ‘Lets you Dope’ (which is bad and cool at the same time :').” However, there was a definite lack of enthusiasm in this category, with replies that indicated neither name was a good contender. One dire prediction: “Either of these rightfully will lose in the next round.”

Finally, in the CNS division, Aimovig from Amgen eliminated Teva’s Ajovy, 115-58. Voters liked the use of "aim" in the winner’s name, as in this comment illustrates: “(I) like that is has the term ‘aim’ like you are aiming for something better.” And while Ajovy didn’t win, this comment does: “I'll be honest, it just made me think of Bon Jovi, and a play-in team is probably Living on a Prayer.”

While voting was light (focused on COVID-19 news, anyone?), the number of informed, light-hearted and funny comments was not. Thank you to the play-in voters for some much-needed levity. Let’s keep it up with the big round of 32 head-to-head matchups in Round 2. It’s a short two-day round, so remotely rally your friends and coworkers to chime in!

Cast your votes and leave your comments here through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and then check in on Wednesday to see which names are moving on.

Round 2 (Vote here)

Infectious Disease/Primary Care 

(1) Motegrity vs. (16) Dovato

Motegrity
Maker: Takeda
Indication: chronic idiopathic constipation
Sounds like: more righteous than you

Dovato
Maker: ViiV Healthcare    
Indication: HIV
Sounds like: a well-dressed man

(8) Pifeltro vs. (9) Biktarvy

Pifeltro
Maker: MSD Merck
Indication: HIV
Sounds like: a dessert expert

Biktarvy
Maker: Gilead
Indication: HIV (3-drug combo)
Sounds like: upgraded driveway material

(5) Rinvoq vs. (12) Rybelsus

Rinvoq
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: rheumatoid arthritis
Sounds like: taking back engagement ring

Rybelsus
Maker: Novo Nordisk
Indication: Type 2 diabetes
Sounds like: a founder of Rome

(4) Olumiant vs (13) Evenity

Olumiant
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: rheumatoid arthritis
Sounds like: an insect related to the firefly

Evenity
Maker: Amgen
Indication: osteoporosis
Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment

(6) Dengvaxia vs (11) Ervebo

Dengvaxia
Maker: Sanofi Pasteur
Indication: dengue vaccine
Sounds like: a Chinese internet startup

Ervebo     
Maker: Merck
Indication: ebola vaccine
Sounds like: a vacation rental company

(3) Xofluza vs (14) Recarbrio

Xofluza     
Maker: Roche/Genentech
Indication: flu 
Sounds like: too many hug and kiss marks on a card

Recarbrio
Maker: Merck
Indication: UTI, intra-abdominal infection
Sounds like: getting back to eating bread and pizza after a juice cleanse

(7) Ilumya vs (10) Skyrizi

Ilumya
Maker: Sun Pharma
Indication: plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: a female Spanish pop star

Skyrizi
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: a Scottish island castle

(2) Orilissa vs (15) Vyleesi 

Orilissa 
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: endometriosis
Sounds like: your cousin’s idea of a cool new baby name

Vyleesi    
Maker: AMAG
Indication: hypoactive sexual desire in women
Sounds like: Mother of Dragons

Rare disease/Miscellaneous

(1) Reblozyl vs (16) Doptelet

Reblozyl
Maker: Celgene
Indication: beta thalassemia
Sounds like: an online building game for kids

Doptelet
Maker: AkaRx/Dova
Indication: thrombocytopenia
Sounds like: unrelated pet twins

(8) Tegsedi vs. (9) Onpattro

Tegsedi
Maker: Akcea/Ionis
Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: weekly ramen noodle bowl special

Onpattro
Maker: Alnylam
Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: Dad’s best friend

(5) Vyndaqel vs. (12) Firdapse

Vyndaqel
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: cardiomyopathy from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: a French vodka brand

Firdapse
Maker: Catalyst
Indication: Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome
Sounds like: a pine tree disease where all the needles drop off

(13) Trikafta vs. (14) Lutathera

Trikafta
Maker: Vertex
Indication: cystic fibrosis
Sounds like: three-meat Lebanese kebab

Lutathera
Maker: Novartis
Indication: neuroendocrine tumor treatment
Sounds like: a religious cult

(6) Ultomiris vs. (11) Takhzyro

Ultomiris
Maker: Alexion
Indication: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Sounds like: a cosmetic brand

Takhzyro
Maker: Takeda
Indication: hereditary angioedema
Sounds like: when you’re the bigger person

(3) Oxbryta vs. (14) Adakveo

Oxbryta
Maker: GBT
Indication: sickle cell disease
Sounds like: teeth-whitening toothpaste

Adakveo
Maker: Novartis
Indication: sickle cell disease
Sounds like: a video camera brand

(7) Aklief vs. (10) Jeuveau

Aklief        
Maker: Galderma
Indication: acne 
Sounds like: a trendy home goods store

Jeuveau
Maker: Evolus
Indication: aesthetics filler, frown lines
Sounds like: Inspector Clouseau’s sidekick

(2) Beovu vs. (15) Ibsrela

Beovu
Maker: Novartis
Indication: age-related macular degeneration
Sounds like: the prequel poem to Beowolf

Ibsrela
Maker: Ardelyx
Indication: irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)
Sounds like: the Wicked Witch’s kind-hearted cousin

Oncology

(1) Xospata vs. (16) Nubeqa

Xospata     
Maker: Astellas
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: a Spanish shoe brand

Nubeqa    
Maker: Bayer
Indication: prostate cancer
Sounds like: a Pacific island vacation hotspot

(8) Vitrakvi vs. (9) Brukinsa

Vitrakvi
Maker: Bayer/Loxo Oncology
Indication: tissue agnostic cancer
Sounds like: Outward Bound hiking adventure

Brukinsa
Maker: BeiGene
Indication: mantle cell lymphoma
Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm

(5) Turalio vs. (12) Polivy   

Turalio       
Maker: Daiichi Sankyo
Indication: giant cell cancer tumors
Sounds like: an Italian travel company

Polivy      
Maker: Genentech
Indication: large b-cell lymphoma
Sounds like: multiple lives, like in reincarnation

(4) Tibsovo vs. (13) Balversa

Tibsovo
Maker: Agios Pharmaceuticals
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: an adventure company for single travelers

Balversa
Maker: J&J Janssen
Indication: urothelial cancer
Sounds like: a semi-pro European basketball team

(6) Piqray vs. (11) Talzenna

Piqray                    
Maker: Novartis
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: a newfangled laser sorting machine

Talzenna
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: a hip new Thai restaurant

(3) Vizimpro vs. (14) Lorbrena

Vizimpro
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: lung cancer
Sounds like: TV technology for the clearest screen ever

Lorbrena
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: non small cell lung cancer
Sounds like: wizard and witches battling arena

(7) Libtayo vs. (10) Daurismo

Libtayo      
Maker: Sanofi and Regeneron
Indication: cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Sounds like: condiment combo for Freedom Fries

Daurismo
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: a graffiti artist

(2) Enhertu vs. (15) Padcev

Enhertu
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: plus-one on an invitation

Padcev
Maker: Astellas
Indication: urothelial cancer
Sounds like: home renovation Reddit

CNS

(1) Lucemyra vs. (16) Aimovig

Lucemyra
Maker: US Worldmeds
Indication: opioid withdrawal
Sounds like: the Greek goddess of light

Aimovig 
Maker: Amgen
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: an investment hedge fund

(8) Mavenclad vs. (9) Mayzent

Mavenclad
Maker: EMD Serono
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: a fashion-forward group of friends

Mayzent
Maker: Novartis
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: the entrance to a corn maze

(5) Vumerity vs. (12) Epidiolex

Vumerity
Maker: Alkermes and Biogen
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: a lot of swearing

Epidiolex
Maker: GW Pharma
Indication: epileptic seizures 
Sounds like: dissecting a foreign language

(4) Wakix vs. (13) Sunosi

Wakix
Maker: Harmony Bioscience
Indication: narcolepsy
Sounds like: an alarm clock-maker

Sunosi
Maker: Jazz Pharmaceutical
Indication: narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea
Sounds like: incredibly curious 

(6) Zulresso vs. (11) Spravato

Zulresso
Maker: Sage    
Indication: postpartum depression
Sounds like: World of Warcraft kingdom

Spravato
Maker: J&J Janssen     
Indication: treatment-resistant depression
Sounds like: a newly discovered type of mushroom

(3) Reyvow vs. (14) Ubrelvy

Reyvow
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: a Star Wars Jedi's promise

Ubrelvy
Maker: Allergan
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: a rainy day canopy

(7) Dayvigo vs. (10) Inbrija

Dayvigo
Maker: Eisai
Indication: insomnia
Sounds like: a Spanish foreign film no one understands—even with subtitles

Inbrija
Maker: Acorda Therapeutics
Indication: Parkinson’s disease
Sounds like: the lead singer of Albanian steampunk band

(2) Diacomit vs. (15) Zolgensma

Diacomit
Maker: Biocodex
Indication: Dravet syndrome
Sounds like: two events booked on the same night

Zolgensma
Maker: Novartis
Indication: spinal muscular atrophy
Sounds like: the mindreader act at the county fair

