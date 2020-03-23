FierceMadness, ready to roll: Play-in winners Dovato, Nubeqa, Doptelet and Aimovig move into Round 2

The bracket is officially set for #FierceMadness. With play-in winners determined, FiercePharma's drug name tournament is moving into its full, 64-name matchups across four divisions.
But first, a little recap of the action so far: In the Oncology division, Bayer’s Nubeqa topped Johnson & Johnson’s Erleada by a score of 93-76. While voters left positive comments for both, Nubeqa got props for use of the q without the u (although at least one voter noted they “hate” that usage). Best creative take came from this commenter, who said the name Nubeqa was a “good name for the brigade of eunuchs who guard royal Ottoman harems. Apt moniker for a CRPC drug.”
In the Infectious Disease/Primary Care group, it was ViiV Healthcare’s Dovato over Merck & Co’s Delstrigo by a score of 94-61. Dovato seemed to win over the Demi Lovato, fans with many mentions of the similarities to the pop singer’s name—although for some, that association wasn't a good thing. “Dovato sounds like Demi Lovato and I don’t like her either,” one commenter said. Other ideas for Dovato among voters included “sounds like a smooth bottle of vino from an exotic locale” and the simple “Dovato … tomato.”
In the Rare Disease/Miscellaneous category, Dova’s Doptelet win over Shionogi’s Mulpleta was a closer race at 83-65. Doptelet got the nod with comments like “Fun to say” and “Sounds like a drug that would let one dope. ‘Lets you Dope’ (which is bad and cool at the same time :').” However, there was a definite lack of enthusiasm in this category, with replies that indicated neither name was a good contender. One dire prediction: “Either of these rightfully will lose in the next round.”
Finally, in the CNS division, Aimovig from Amgen eliminated Teva’s Ajovy, 115-58. Voters liked the use of "aim" in the winner’s name, as in this comment illustrates: “(I) like that is has the term ‘aim’ like you are aiming for something better.” And while Ajovy didn’t win, this comment does: “I'll be honest, it just made me think of Bon Jovi, and a play-in team is probably Living on a Prayer.”
While voting was light (focused on COVID-19 news, anyone?), the number of informed, light-hearted and funny comments was not. Thank you to the play-in voters for some much-needed levity. Let’s keep it up with the big round of 32 head-to-head matchups in Round 2. It’s a short two-day round, so remotely rally your friends and coworkers to chime in!
check in on Wednesday to see which names are moving on.
Infectious Disease/Primary Care
(1) Motegrity vs. (16) Dovato
Motegrity
Maker: Takeda
Indication: chronic idiopathic constipation
Sounds like: more righteous than you
Dovato
Maker: ViiV Healthcare
Indication: HIV
Sounds like: a well-dressed man
(8) Pifeltro vs. (9) Biktarvy
Pifeltro
Maker: MSD Merck
Indication: HIV
Sounds like: a dessert expert
Biktarvy
Maker: Gilead
Indication: HIV (3-drug combo)
Sounds like: upgraded driveway material
(5) Rinvoq vs. (12) Rybelsus
Rinvoq
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: rheumatoid arthritis
Sounds like: taking back engagement ring
Rybelsus
Maker: Novo Nordisk
Indication: Type 2 diabetes
Sounds like: a founder of Rome
(4) Olumiant vs (13) Evenity
Olumiant
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: rheumatoid arthritis
Sounds like: an insect related to the firefly
Evenity
Maker: Amgen
Indication: osteoporosis
Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment
(6) Dengvaxia vs (11) Ervebo
Dengvaxia
Maker: Sanofi Pasteur
Indication: dengue vaccine
Sounds like: a Chinese internet startup
Ervebo
Maker: Merck
Indication: ebola vaccine
Sounds like: a vacation rental company
(3) Xofluza vs (14) Recarbrio
Xofluza
Maker: Roche/Genentech
Indication: flu
Sounds like: too many hug and kiss marks on a card
Recarbrio
Maker: Merck
Indication: UTI, intra-abdominal infection
Sounds like: getting back to eating bread and pizza after a juice cleanse
(7) Ilumya vs (10) Skyrizi
Ilumya
Maker: Sun Pharma
Indication: plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: a female Spanish pop star
Skyrizi
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: plaque psoriasis
Sounds like: a Scottish island castle
(2) Orilissa vs (15) Vyleesi
Orilissa
Maker: AbbVie
Indication: endometriosis
Sounds like: your cousin’s idea of a cool new baby name
Vyleesi
Maker: AMAG
Indication: hypoactive sexual desire in women
Sounds like: Mother of Dragons
Rare disease/Miscellaneous
(1) Reblozyl vs (16) Doptelet
Reblozyl
Maker: Celgene
Indication: beta thalassemia
Sounds like: an online building game for kids
Doptelet
Maker: AkaRx/Dova
Indication: thrombocytopenia
Sounds like: unrelated pet twins
(8) Tegsedi vs. (9) Onpattro
Tegsedi
Maker: Akcea/Ionis
Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: weekly ramen noodle bowl special
Onpattro
Maker: Alnylam
Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: Dad’s best friend
(5) Vyndaqel vs. (12) Firdapse
Vyndaqel
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: cardiomyopathy from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis
Sounds like: a French vodka brand
Firdapse
Maker: Catalyst
Indication: Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome
Sounds like: a pine tree disease where all the needles drop off
(13) Trikafta vs. (14) Lutathera
Trikafta
Maker: Vertex
Indication: cystic fibrosis
Sounds like: three-meat Lebanese kebab
Lutathera
Maker: Novartis
Indication: neuroendocrine tumor treatment
Sounds like: a religious cult
(6) Ultomiris vs. (11) Takhzyro
Ultomiris
Maker: Alexion
Indication: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria
Sounds like: a cosmetic brand
Takhzyro
Maker: Takeda
Indication: hereditary angioedema
Sounds like: when you’re the bigger person
(3) Oxbryta vs. (14) Adakveo
Oxbryta
Maker: GBT
Indication: sickle cell disease
Sounds like: teeth-whitening toothpaste
Adakveo
Maker: Novartis
Indication: sickle cell disease
Sounds like: a video camera brand
(7) Aklief vs. (10) Jeuveau
Aklief
Maker: Galderma
Indication: acne
Sounds like: a trendy home goods store
Jeuveau
Maker: Evolus
Indication: aesthetics filler, frown lines
Sounds like: Inspector Clouseau’s sidekick
(2) Beovu vs. (15) Ibsrela
Beovu
Maker: Novartis
Indication: age-related macular degeneration
Sounds like: the prequel poem to Beowolf
Ibsrela
Maker: Ardelyx
Indication: irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)
Sounds like: the Wicked Witch’s kind-hearted cousin
Oncology
(1) Xospata vs. (16) Nubeqa
Xospata
Maker: Astellas
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: a Spanish shoe brand
Nubeqa
Maker: Bayer
Indication: prostate cancer
Sounds like: a Pacific island vacation hotspot
(8) Vitrakvi vs. (9) Brukinsa
Vitrakvi
Maker: Bayer/Loxo Oncology
Indication: tissue agnostic cancer
Sounds like: Outward Bound hiking adventure
Brukinsa
Maker: BeiGene
Indication: mantle cell lymphoma
Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm
(5) Turalio vs. (12) Polivy
Turalio
Maker: Daiichi Sankyo
Indication: giant cell cancer tumors
Sounds like: an Italian travel company
Polivy
Maker: Genentech
Indication: large b-cell lymphoma
Sounds like: multiple lives, like in reincarnation
(4) Tibsovo vs. (13) Balversa
Tibsovo
Maker: Agios Pharmaceuticals
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: an adventure company for single travelers
Balversa
Maker: J&J Janssen
Indication: urothelial cancer
Sounds like: a semi-pro European basketball team
(6) Piqray vs. (11) Talzenna
Piqray
Maker: Novartis
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: a newfangled laser sorting machine
Talzenna
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: a hip new Thai restaurant
(3) Vizimpro vs. (14) Lorbrena
Vizimpro
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: lung cancer
Sounds like: TV technology for the clearest screen ever
Lorbrena
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: non small cell lung cancer
Sounds like: wizard and witches battling arena
(7) Libtayo vs. (10) Daurismo
Libtayo
Maker: Sanofi and Regeneron
Indication: cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma
Sounds like: condiment combo for Freedom Fries
Daurismo
Maker: Pfizer
Indication: acute myeloid leukemia
Sounds like: a graffiti artist
(2) Enhertu vs. (15) Padcev
Enhertu
Maker: AstraZeneca
Indication: breast cancer
Sounds like: plus-one on an invitation
Padcev
Maker: Astellas
Indication: urothelial cancer
Sounds like: home renovation Reddit
CNS
(1) Lucemyra vs. (16) Aimovig
Lucemyra
Maker: US Worldmeds
Indication: opioid withdrawal
Sounds like: the Greek goddess of light
Aimovig
Maker: Amgen
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: an investment hedge fund
(8) Mavenclad vs. (9) Mayzent
Mavenclad
Maker: EMD Serono
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: a fashion-forward group of friends
Mayzent
Maker: Novartis
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: the entrance to a corn maze
(5) Vumerity vs. (12) Epidiolex
Vumerity
Maker: Alkermes and Biogen
Indication: multiple sclerosis
Sounds like: a lot of swearing
Epidiolex
Maker: GW Pharma
Indication: epileptic seizures
Sounds like: dissecting a foreign language
(4) Wakix vs. (13) Sunosi
Wakix
Maker: Harmony Bioscience
Indication: narcolepsy
Sounds like: an alarm clock-maker
Sunosi
Maker: Jazz Pharmaceutical
Indication: narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea
Sounds like: incredibly curious
(6) Zulresso vs. (11) Spravato
Zulresso
Maker: Sage
Indication: postpartum depression
Sounds like: World of Warcraft kingdom
Spravato
Maker: J&J Janssen
Indication: treatment-resistant depression
Sounds like: a newly discovered type of mushroom
(3) Reyvow vs. (14) Ubrelvy
Reyvow
Maker: Eli Lilly
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: a Star Wars Jedi's promise
Ubrelvy
Maker: Allergan
Indication: migraine
Sounds like: a rainy day canopy
(7) Dayvigo vs. (10) Inbrija
Dayvigo
Maker: Eisai
Indication: insomnia
Sounds like: a Spanish foreign film no one understands—even with subtitles
Inbrija
Maker: Acorda Therapeutics
Indication: Parkinson’s disease
Sounds like: the lead singer of Albanian steampunk band
(2) Diacomit vs. (15) Zolgensma
Diacomit
Maker: Biocodex
Indication: Dravet syndrome
Sounds like: two events booked on the same night
Zolgensma
Maker: Novartis
Indication: spinal muscular atrophy
Sounds like: the mindreader act at the county fair