FierceMadness, ready to roll: Play-in winners Dovato, Nubeqa, Doptelet and Aimovig move into Round 2

The bracket is officially set for #FierceMadness. With play-in winners determined, FiercePharma's drug name tournament is moving into its full, 64-name matchups across four divisions.

But first, a little recap of the action so far: In the Oncology division, Bayer’s Nubeqa topped Johnson & Johnson’s Erleada by a score of 93-76. While voters left positive comments for both, Nubeqa got props for use of the q without the u (although at least one voter noted they “hate” that usage). Best creative take came from this commenter, who said the name Nubeqa was a “good name for the brigade of eunuchs who guard royal Ottoman harems. Apt moniker for a CRPC drug.”

In the Infectious Disease/Primary Care group, it was ViiV Healthcare’s Dovato over Merck & Co’s Delstrigo by a score of 94-61. Dovato seemed to win over the Demi Lovato, fans with many mentions of the similarities to the pop singer’s name—although for some, that association wasn't a good thing. “Dovato sounds like Demi Lovato and I don’t like her either,” one commenter said. Other ideas for Dovato among voters included “sounds like a smooth bottle of vino from an exotic locale” and the simple “Dovato … tomato.”

In the Rare Disease/Miscellaneous category, Dova’s Doptelet win over Shionogi’s Mulpleta was a closer race at 83-65. Doptelet got the nod with comments like “Fun to say” and “Sounds like a drug that would let one dope. ‘Lets you Dope’ (which is bad and cool at the same time :').” However, there was a definite lack of enthusiasm in this category, with replies that indicated neither name was a good contender. One dire prediction: “Either of these rightfully will lose in the next round.”

Finally, in the CNS division, Aimovig from Amgen eliminated Teva’s Ajovy, 115-58. Voters liked the use of "aim" in the winner’s name, as in this comment illustrates: “(I) like that is has the term ‘aim’ like you are aiming for something better.” And while Ajovy didn’t win, this comment does: “I'll be honest, it just made me think of Bon Jovi, and a play-in team is probably Living on a Prayer.”

While voting was light (focused on COVID-19 news, anyone?), the number of informed, light-hearted and funny comments was not. Thank you to the play-in voters for some much-needed levity. Let’s keep it up with the big round of 32 head-to-head matchups in Round 2. It’s a short two-day round, so remotely rally your friends and coworkers to chime in!

Cast your votes and leave your comments here through 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and then check in on Wednesday to see which names are moving on.

Round 2 (Vote here)

Infectious Disease/Primary Care

(1) Motegrity vs. (16) Dovato

Motegrity

Maker: Takeda

Indication: chronic idiopathic constipation

Sounds like: more righteous than you



Dovato

Maker: ViiV Healthcare

Indication: HIV

Sounds like: a well-dressed man



(8) Pifeltro vs. (9) Biktarvy

Pifeltro

Maker: MSD Merck

Indication: HIV

Sounds like: a dessert expert

Biktarvy

Maker: Gilead

Indication: HIV (3-drug combo)

Sounds like: upgraded driveway material



(5) Rinvoq vs. (12) Rybelsus

Rinvoq

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: rheumatoid arthritis

Sounds like: taking back engagement ring

Rybelsus

Maker: Novo Nordisk

Indication: Type 2 diabetes

Sounds like: a founder of Rome

(4) Olumiant vs (13) Evenity

Olumiant

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: rheumatoid arthritis

Sounds like: an insect related to the firefly



Evenity

Maker: Amgen

Indication: osteoporosis

Sounds like: work-life balance in perfect alignment

(6) Dengvaxia vs (11) Ervebo

Dengvaxia

Maker: Sanofi Pasteur

Indication: dengue vaccine

Sounds like: a Chinese internet startup

Ervebo

Maker: Merck

Indication: ebola vaccine

Sounds like: a vacation rental company

(3) Xofluza vs (14) Recarbrio

Xofluza

Maker: Roche/Genentech

Indication: flu

Sounds like: too many hug and kiss marks on a card

Recarbrio

Maker: Merck

Indication: UTI, intra-abdominal infection

Sounds like: getting back to eating bread and pizza after a juice cleanse

(7) Ilumya vs (10) Skyrizi

Ilumya

Maker: Sun Pharma

Indication: plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: a female Spanish pop star

Skyrizi

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: plaque psoriasis

Sounds like: a Scottish island castle

(2) Orilissa vs (15) Vyleesi

Orilissa

Maker: AbbVie

Indication: endometriosis

Sounds like: your cousin’s idea of a cool new baby name

Vyleesi

Maker: AMAG

Indication: hypoactive sexual desire in women

Sounds like: Mother of Dragons

Rare disease/Miscellaneous

(1) Reblozyl vs (16) Doptelet

Reblozyl

Maker: Celgene

Indication: beta thalassemia

Sounds like: an online building game for kids

Doptelet

Maker: AkaRx/Dova

Indication: thrombocytopenia

Sounds like: unrelated pet twins

(8) Tegsedi vs. (9) Onpattro

Tegsedi

Maker: Akcea/Ionis

Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: weekly ramen noodle bowl special

Onpattro

Maker: Alnylam

Indication: polyneuropathy from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: Dad’s best friend

(5) Vyndaqel vs. (12) Firdapse

Vyndaqel

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: cardiomyopathy from transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

Sounds like: a French vodka brand

Firdapse

Maker: Catalyst

Indication: Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome

Sounds like: a pine tree disease where all the needles drop off

(13) Trikafta vs. (14) Lutathera

Trikafta

Maker: Vertex

Indication: cystic fibrosis

Sounds like: three-meat Lebanese kebab

Lutathera

Maker: Novartis

Indication: neuroendocrine tumor treatment

Sounds like: a religious cult

(6) Ultomiris vs. (11) Takhzyro

Ultomiris

Maker: Alexion

Indication: paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

Sounds like: a cosmetic brand

Takhzyro

Maker: Takeda

Indication: hereditary angioedema

Sounds like: when you’re the bigger person

(3) Oxbryta vs. (14) Adakveo

Oxbryta

Maker: GBT

Indication: sickle cell disease

Sounds like: teeth-whitening toothpaste

Adakveo

Maker: Novartis

Indication: sickle cell disease

Sounds like: a video camera brand

(7) Aklief vs. (10) Jeuveau

Aklief

Maker: Galderma

Indication: acne

Sounds like: a trendy home goods store



Jeuveau

Maker: Evolus

Indication: aesthetics filler, frown lines

Sounds like: Inspector Clouseau’s sidekick

(2) Beovu vs. (15) Ibsrela

Beovu

Maker: Novartis

Indication: age-related macular degeneration

Sounds like: the prequel poem to Beowolf



Ibsrela

Maker: Ardelyx

Indication: irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C)

Sounds like: the Wicked Witch’s kind-hearted cousin

Oncology

(1) Xospata vs. (16) Nubeqa

Xospata

Maker: Astellas

Indication: acute myeloid leukemia

Sounds like: a Spanish shoe brand

Nubeqa

Maker: Bayer

Indication: prostate cancer

Sounds like: a Pacific island vacation hotspot

(8) Vitrakvi vs. (9) Brukinsa

Vitrakvi

Maker: Bayer/Loxo Oncology

Indication: tissue agnostic cancer

Sounds like: Outward Bound hiking adventure

Brukinsa

Maker: BeiGene

Indication: mantle cell lymphoma

Sounds like: the bro posse at a hipster consulting firm

(5) Turalio vs. (12) Polivy

Turalio

Maker: Daiichi Sankyo

Indication: giant cell cancer tumors

Sounds like: an Italian travel company

Polivy

Maker: Genentech

Indication: large b-cell lymphoma

Sounds like: multiple lives, like in reincarnation

(4) Tibsovo vs. (13) Balversa

Tibsovo

Maker: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Indication: acute myeloid leukemia

Sounds like: an adventure company for single travelers

Balversa

Maker: J&J Janssen

Indication: urothelial cancer

Sounds like: a semi-pro European basketball team

(6) Piqray vs. (11) Talzenna

Piqray

Maker: Novartis

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: a newfangled laser sorting machine

Talzenna

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: a hip new Thai restaurant

(3) Vizimpro vs. (14) Lorbrena

Vizimpro

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: lung cancer

Sounds like: TV technology for the clearest screen ever

Lorbrena

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: non small cell lung cancer

Sounds like: wizard and witches battling arena

(7) Libtayo vs. (10) Daurismo

Libtayo

Maker: Sanofi and Regeneron

Indication: cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

Sounds like: condiment combo for Freedom Fries

Daurismo

Maker: Pfizer

Indication: acute myeloid leukemia

Sounds like: a graffiti artist

(2) Enhertu vs. (15) Padcev

Enhertu

Maker: AstraZeneca

Indication: breast cancer

Sounds like: plus-one on an invitation

Padcev

Maker: Astellas

Indication: urothelial cancer

Sounds like: home renovation Reddit

CNS

(1) Lucemyra vs. (16) Aimovig

Lucemyra

Maker: US Worldmeds

Indication: opioid withdrawal

Sounds like: the Greek goddess of light

Aimovig

Maker: Amgen

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: an investment hedge fund

(8) Mavenclad vs. (9) Mayzent

Mavenclad

Maker: EMD Serono

Indication: multiple sclerosis

Sounds like: a fashion-forward group of friends

Mayzent

Maker: Novartis

Indication: multiple sclerosis

Sounds like: the entrance to a corn maze

(5) Vumerity vs. (12) Epidiolex

Vumerity

Maker: Alkermes and Biogen

Indication: multiple sclerosis

Sounds like: a lot of swearing

Epidiolex

Maker: GW Pharma

Indication: epileptic seizures

Sounds like: dissecting a foreign language

(4) Wakix vs. (13) Sunosi

Wakix

Maker: Harmony Bioscience

Indication: narcolepsy

Sounds like: an alarm clock-maker

Sunosi

Maker: Jazz Pharmaceutical

Indication: narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea

Sounds like: incredibly curious

(6) Zulresso vs. (11) Spravato

Zulresso

Maker: Sage

Indication: postpartum depression

Sounds like: World of Warcraft kingdom

Spravato

Maker: J&J Janssen

Indication: treatment-resistant depression

Sounds like: a newly discovered type of mushroom

(3) Reyvow vs. (14) Ubrelvy

Reyvow

Maker: Eli Lilly

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: a Star Wars Jedi's promise

Ubrelvy

Maker: Allergan

Indication: migraine

Sounds like: a rainy day canopy

(7) Dayvigo vs. (10) Inbrija

Dayvigo

Maker: Eisai

Indication: insomnia

Sounds like: a Spanish foreign film no one understands—even with subtitles

Inbrija

Maker: Acorda Therapeutics

Indication: Parkinson’s disease

Sounds like: the lead singer of Albanian steampunk band

(2) Diacomit vs. (15) Zolgensma

Diacomit

Maker: Biocodex

Indication: Dravet syndrome

Sounds like: two events booked on the same night

Zolgensma

Maker: Novartis

Indication: spinal muscular atrophy

Sounds like: the mindreader act at the county fair